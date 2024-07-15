Argentina wins record 16th Copa America 2024 title, beats Columbia by solitary goal; Messi injured

Copa America 2024 final: Argentina wins record 16th Copa America title, beats Colombia 1-0. Lionel Messi gets hurt. Messi suffered a non-contact injury in the 64th minute.

Copa America 2024 final: Argentina beats Columbia to win its 16th Copa America title.
Miami Gardens (USA), Jul 15 (AP) Argentina has won its second straight Copa America championship, after Lionel Messi's second-half leg injury. Argentina beat Colombia by 1-0 after Lautaro Martínez's 112th-minute goal.

Messi suffered a non-contact injury while running and falling in the 64th minute and was covering his face with his hands as he sat on the bench and sobbed during the Copa America 2024 final match. 

Martínez later ran to that bench to hug his captain after Argentina's victory.

Argentina won its third straight major title after the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup and matched Spain, which won the 2008 and 2012 European Championships around the 2010 World Cup.

Martínez entered as a substitute in the 97th minute and scored from Giovani Lo Celso's through pass. Just inside the penalty area, Martínez sent a right-foot shot through the upraised arms of sliding goalkeeper Camilo Vargas for his 29th international goal, his tournament-high fifth.

 

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi looked to the bench as soon as he fell to the field in the second half. He took off his right boot as he walked off in frustration, and his ankle appeared to swell.

Colombia was more aggressive and forced goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to make four saves in the first half, but Argentina began to threaten more in the second.

The match started 1 hour, 22 minutes late because of crowd trouble at Hard Rock Stadium. The start was delayed from 8 p.m. EDT to 9:22 p.m. due to crowd control issues outside the stadium, including thousands of fans breaching security gates at a venue to be used for the 2026 World Cup.

 

Days after Uruguay players were involved in a tussle with Colombia fans following their semifinal match in Charlotte, North Carolina, video showed fans climbing fences and railings to get inside the championship match and the officials were not able to keep track of who had purchased tickets and who didn't.

Numerous players lost their balance during the second half of Sunday's match. The grass was heavily watered with sprinklers after the halftime performance by Colombian pop star Shakira.

