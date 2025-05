Arias has 3-run double, Ramírez steals 3 bases as Guardians blank Brewers 5-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Gabriel Arias had a three-run double in the fourth inning, José Ramírez stole three bases and five Cleveland pitchers combined on a shutout as the Guardians beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-0 on Monday night.

Arias hit a deep fly ball to center field with two outs and the bases loaded off starter Freddy Peralta (4-3). Milwaukee's Jackson Chourio got a bad read on the ball and he missed it by a couple inches as it dropped over his left shoulder, scoring three runs.

Prior to Arias' hit, Ramírez stole second and third base. He stole third in the sixth inning, giving him 255 in his career to move past Terry Turner for third on the franchise's all-time list.

It is the third time in Ramírez's career and first since 2021 he has had three stolen bases in a game.

Cleveland starter Ben Lively went three innings before leaving after a couple warm up pitches in the fourth due to right forearm inflammation. Jakob Junis, Kolby Allard, Cade Smith and Hunter Gaddis went the rest of the way for the Guardians' fifth shutout of the season.

Kyle Manzardo and Carlos Santana also had RBIs for Cleveland.

Milwaukee had the bases loaded with two outs in the fourth inning, but Junis got Caleb Durbin to hit into a fielder's choice to end the frame.

Peralta struck out four, giving him 1,001 for his career. He is the fourth Milwaukee pitcher to reach 1,000 strikeouts, joining Yovani Gallardo, Ben Sheets and Teddy Higuera.

Milwaukee sends right-hander Quinn Priester (1-1, 5.08 ERA) to the mound. Cleveland will go with left-hander Logan Allen (1-2, 4.33 ERA).