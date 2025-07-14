Arjun Erigaisi lashes out at British Airways for 'downgrade' service; Indian chess GM says ‘worse part is I’ve to fly…’

Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi has blasted British Airways mercilessly, calling his experience with the airline 'worst' ever. The 21-year-old complained about zero communication from the British Airways authority while his bag being delayed for more than two days and also alleged rude behavior from the airline staff.

Taking to X, Erigaisi expressed his displeasure. “Worst experience flying with the British Airways. Involuntarily downgrade, rude employees, no communication, bags delayed for over 48 hours,” Erigaisi said in his post.

“This is frustrating. Messages, emails, forms everything done & submitted. It’s been over 2 days and still no word. I don’t know how an airline can afford to treat its customer in this way. Even worse part is I’ve to fly back with you,” added Erigaisi, ranked third in the world.

However, British Airways is yet to respond on the issue. It is also unknown Erigaisi's travel and source destination. Erigaisi's post went viral in no time with several users complaining the same. Erigaisi was also suggested to take a Qatar Airways or an Emirates flight.

"British Airways is one of the worst airlines in the world. If you ever travel to Europe, you should take Qatar Airways or Emirates. If you travel to Asia, you should pick Singapore Airlines or Cathay Pacific. If you go to US, you should take Qarar Airways, Singapore Airlines or United. If you go to Canada, you should take Singapore Airlines or Air Canada," am X user wrote.

