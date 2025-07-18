Arjun Erigaisi scripts history in Las Vegas, becomes first Indian to reach Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour semifinals

Indian Grandmaster and World no. 5 Arjun Erigaisi created history by becoming the first Indian ever to reach the semifinals of the prestigious Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour, currently taking place in Las Vegas. The 21-year-old prodigy secured his place in the final four with a clinical 1.5 – 0.5 victory over World No. 7 Nodirbek Abdusattorov in the quarterfinals.

Erigaisi won the first rapid game and drew the second, eliminating the Uzbek star in a format that rewards creativity over memorized openings. Erigaisi had earlier advanced from the round-robin stage with a strong showing, scoring 4 points from 7 games, including 3 wins and 2 draws, against a field packed with global heavyweights.

His imaginative and fearless approach in the Chess960 (Freestyle) format has drawn widespread attention from the global chess community. Erigaisi now joins Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, and Hans Niemann in the upper-bracket semifinals, placing him among the most elite minds in modern chess. His next match, against seasoned Grandmaster Levon Aronian, is scheduled for July 19.

This breakthrough further strengthens India’s growing presence in world chess, particularly in newer, format-defining arenas such as Freestyle Chess. With this result, Erigaisi also earns valuable points towards the overall Grand Slam standings and continues his impressive season that has already seen him cross the coveted 2800 rating mark.

Heartbreak for R Praggnanandhaa While Erigaisi celebrated, it was heartbreak for another Indian R Praggnanandhaa, who lost to American Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in an Armageddon game. Praggnanandhaa's loss came after the Indian had defeated Magnus Carlsen out in just 39 moves in his previous game.

Praggnanandhaa and Caruana were involved in as many as seven decisive games and the Indian was in lead on three occasions. Praggnanandhaa won the first, lost the second and the story continued till the sixth, until Caruana pulled away before winning the decisive seventh game. It is not the end of the road for Praggnanandhaa though as he now moves to the lower bracket with seven other players for another set of knockout games.