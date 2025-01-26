Arjun Erigaisi’s slump from top continues as the world no.5 loses lower ranked Dutch Max Warmerdam at Tata Chess Masters

Days after being dethroned by compatriot D Gukesh in the FIDE rankings, Arjun Erigaisi saw yet another slump in his career when the Indian lost to Dutch world.82 Max Warmerdam at the ongoing Tata Chess Masters. Arjun Erigaisi who held the no.4 spot in the FIDE rankings, had lost his place to world champion D Gukesh.

Nicknames as 'Wimbledon of Chess', Arjun Erigaisi is going through the toughest phase of his career as he is yet to get a single win in seven games at the Tata Steel Masters in the Dutch town of Wijk aan Zee.

So far, Arjun Erigaisi has lost four games and drew three. He is yet to face in-form players - D Gukesh and Uzbek star Nodirbek Abdusattarov at the competition. Notably, the win over over Arjun Erigaisi was Warmerdam's first win over of the event.

The Dutch star is almost 150 points below Arjun Erigaisi, rated at 2646. With this loss, Arjun Erigaisi has now dropped 29 rating points in the past 10 days. Last year, Arjun Erigaisi had won 63 points to break into the top five of the world rankings.

What happened in Arjun Erigaisi vs Max Warmerdam tie? The Indian was on the backfoot from as early as 12th move as he played an inaccuracy and doubled it with another similar move in the next. When the engine showed 12… Qd7 was the best move, Arjun Erigaisi played 12… e6?!.

On move 13, he made another ill-advised pawn push - on the b file, Arjun Erigaisi played 13… b5?! when the engine said that 13… Nd7 was the best option. The Indian started to trail from move 25 and eventually conceded the match on move 38.

Meanwhile, world no.1 Magnus Carlsen felt that Arjun Erigaisi's poor form is a bit of mental thing and need not to be worried about. “I’m not sure we should read all that much into it (Erigaisi’s results),” Carlsen told on Chess.com.

“We’ve seen Caruana before the Candidates having a nightmare of a tournament and then winning the event. So I’m not sure if we need to read all that much into it. I guess it becomes a little bit of a mental (issue) at some point if you’re struggling at the very same tournament that you were struggling at before,” he added.