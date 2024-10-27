Armaan Bhatia aims for historic treble at India Masters pickleball: When and where to watch?

Armaan Bhatia and Roos Van Reek advanced to the mixed doubles finals at the India Masters Pickleball Championship, defeating an Indo-Australian duo. Bhatia, a promising player, hopes to win all three finals on Sunday after starting pickleball during the pandemic.

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Armaan Bhatia and Roos van Reek at PWR DUPR India Masters at DLTA in New Delhi on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
Armaan Bhatia and Roos van Reek at PWR DUPR India Masters at DLTA in New Delhi on Saturday. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

Armaan Bhatia showcased his stellar form once again to reach the mixed doubles finals of India Masters Pickleball Championship at the DLTA stadium on Saturday. Along with his partner Roos Van Reek of the Netherlands, Bhatia defeated the Indo - Australian pair of Vishal Masand and Sarah Burr 11-5,11-1 to reach the final decider match. The 25 year old player and his Dutch partner will now face the tandem George Wall and Danni Townsend in order to win the penultimate clash.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal retires: The end of a career that redefined clay court tennis

Notably, Bhatia is the only contest in the $50,000 event to compete in three finals at the Pickleball Championship on Sunday and is hoping for a ‘hat-trick’ of wins. Apart from the mixed doubles final, Bhatia will also competing in the men's doubles finals with Harsh Mehta and men's singles event.

In the prior encounter, Bhatia and Van Reek had defeated the Australian pair of Kaitlynn Hart and Mitchell Hargreaves in straight sets (7-0 and 11-1) in order to make their way to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, George Wall and Danni Townsend had defeated the Australian-US pair of Emilia Schmidt and Casey Diamond in a closely fought semi-final clash.

Also Read | 17-year-old Anna Leigh Waters likely to become highest paid pickleball player

Armaan Bhatia says ‘game will be fun’:

“I am looking forward to playing against Danni (E Townsend) during our Pro (Open) Mixed Doubles tomorrow. We have some fun banter on the court, so the game will be fun…Winning all three matches tomorrow will definitely be my favourite thing!” Armaan was quoted as saying by Filmfare

Bhatia, who is considered as one of the brightest stars in Indian picketball space, had only started playing the sport professionally last September and is a failed tennis player. The young player stated that he put his focus on picketball during the COVID lockdown where outdoor activities were suspended and picketball turned his refuge.

Also Read | The economics of the tennis v pickleball contest

On the transition from tennis to basketball, Bhatia said (as quoted by Pickleball Now),"I think pickleball began just because I was playing tennis, and during the rainy season, I started playing the game for fun. Eventually, I started playing it even more during the monsoons in Mumbai, which can be non-stop at times. We also had a covered court. But then, in 2022, there was a professional tournament which I played in Mumbai. From that point, it just started growing on me, and I began playing more competitively. It was finally in August 2023 that I started playing pickleball professionally full-time,"

When and where to watch Armaan Bhatia pickleball match?

The PWR DUPR India Masters mixed doubles finals can be watched Sports Now, Zoom TV, Mirror Now, Times Now and DD sports broadcast. The live broadcast on Doordarshan will begin from 4PM onwards on Sunday.

 

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Oct 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsArmaan Bhatia aims for historic treble at India Masters pickleball: When and where to watch?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,305.00700.00
      Chennai
      80,311.00700.00
      Delhi
      80,463.00700.00
      Kolkata
      80,315.00700.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.