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Arnold Ebiketie trade: Bengals bolster defense, Eagles add 2027 sixth-round pick after Jordan Davis deal: Reports

Arnold Ebiketie is expected to work primarily as a designated pass rusher and closer. The trade is a classic deadline depth addition for a contender and a draft-capital move for a team looking to restock. Both sides appear to have found a clean fit.

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Nov 2026, 10:39 PM IST
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Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs with the ball next to linebacker Arnold Ebiketie. (file photo)
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard runs with the ball next to linebacker Arnold Ebiketie. (file photo)(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
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The Philadelphia Eagles have traded defensive end Arnold Ebiketie to the Cincinnati Bengals for a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to a report by The Athletic. The deal gives both teams a practical fit as the NFL trade deadline approaches.

Trade details

The move sends the 27-year-old edge rusher to Cincinnati in exchange for a mid-to-late-round selection next year. NFL Network first reported the framework of the deal, noting that the Eagles were still active ahead of the trade deadline. "The Eagles aren't done, trading edge Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a 2027 6th-round pick.”

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Arnold Ebiketie becomes the second player the Eagles have dealt before the deadline, following the earlier trade of defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Philadelphia now holds 10 picks in the 2027 draft, giving general manager Howie Roseman additional flexibility as the team looks to restock.

Why the Philadelphia Eagles made the move

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-7 and riding a seven-game losing streak. Arnold Ebiketie had been a rotational edge rusher and special-teams contributor through nine games. He played roughly 48 percent of the defensive snaps but never started, finishing with 25 tackles, no sacks, and two quarterback hits. With free-agent signing Jonathan Greenard now healthier and available, Philadelphia’s edge group is set to feature Greenard alongside Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and others. Moving Ebiketie, who signed a one-year deal this past offseason, lets general manager Howie Roseman add draft capital without a long-term commitment.

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Cincinnati Bengals bolster pass rush depth

Cincinnati Bengals (6-2) have won four straight, sit tied for first in the AFC North, and are aiming for their first playoff berth since 2022. The Bengals’ offense ranks among the league’s best, but the defense remains a concern. By trading for Ebiketie, they fill in the part of that lost when Cashius Howell broke his wrist.

Ebiketie is expected to work primarily as a designated pass rusher and closer. Notably, the Bengals had interest in Ebiketie during free agency earlier in the year.

Arnold Ebiketie’s career

Originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 38th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Penn State (after an earlier time at Temple), Arnold Ebiketie has recorded 16.5 career sacks across 76 games, mostly with Atlanta. He signed a one-year deal worth roughly $7.3 million with the Eagles in March that included significant guarantees. While his 2026 production in Philadelphia has been modest, his prior pass-rush traits give the Bengals a low-cost rotational option as they push for the postseason.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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