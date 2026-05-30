Arsenal vs PSG: Who will win Champions League clash? AI predictions, expected lineups, live streaming and more

Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 30). The match will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.
Arsenal are the Premier League champions with 85 points from 26 wins, 7 draws, and 5 losses after a dominant season. On the other hand, PSG, the defending Champions League winners, have shown their class by securing key victories and domestic dominance to reach this prestigious final. They are formidable challengers aiming for back-to-back European glory. Here are all the details about the upcoming Champions League final clash.
Date: Saturday, May 30
Time: 12:00 PM ET in the US / 9:30 PM IST in India
Venue: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary.
Fans in the United States can watch the match on CBS/Paramount+ and streaming options like fuboTV.
Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app.
Grok: “This Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna is set to be electric, with Arsenal’s organized structure, defensive solidity and rapid transitions clashing against PSG’s creative flair, pace and star power as defending champions. Expect a tense, high-quality battle with moments of brilliance, but Arsenal to edge it 2-1 thanks to their unbreakable spirit, Premier League momentum and hunger for historic glory.”
ChatGPT: “Arsenal enter motivated and buoyed by their league triumph, with strong defensive organization and counter-attacking threat, but PSG’s experience, attacking quality and status as defending champions make them dangerous favourites. This could be a classic final; expect PSG to retain their crown in a thrilling 3-2 contest.”
Budapest is set for pleasant matchday conditions during the Champions League final. A gentle west-northwesterly breeze will be present throughout the regulation 90 minutes, with temperatures starting at a comfortable 25°C at kick-off. There is a 33% chance of precipitation, with light showers possible early on, although the threat of rain is expected to decrease noticeably as the second half unfolds.
By the end of normal time, the temperature is forecast to dip slightly to 23°C, while humidity will climb from 36% at the start to 50%. If the contest goes into extra time, the probability of drizzle increases to 43%, with light winds continuing from the west-northwest direction.
PSG Predicted XI: M. Safonov, W. Pacho, Marquinhos, W. Zaire-Emery, N. Mendes, J. Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, D. Doue, O. Dembele, K. Kvaratskhelia
Arsenal Predicted XI: D. Raya, J. Timber, R. Calafiori, Gabriel, W. Saliba, D. Rice, M. Lewis-Skelly, M. Oedegaard, V. Gyoekeres, L. Trossard, B. Saka
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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