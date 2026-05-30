Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (May 30). The match will be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.
Arsenal are the Premier League champions with 85 points from 26 wins, 7 draws, and 5 losses after a dominant season. On the other hand, PSG, the defending Champions League winners, have shown their class by securing key victories and domestic dominance to reach this prestigious final. They are formidable challengers aiming for back-to-back European glory. Here are all the details about the upcoming Champions League final clash.
Date: Saturday, May 30
Time: 12:00 PM ET in the US / 9:30 PM IST in India
Venue: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary.
Fans in the United States can watch the match on CBS/Paramount+ and streaming options like fuboTV.
Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Paris Saint-Germain match live on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV app.
Grok: “This Champions League final at the Puskás Aréna is set to be electric, with Arsenal’s organized structure, defensive solidity and rapid transitions clashing against PSG’s creative flair, pace and star power as defending champions. Expect a tense, high-quality battle with moments of brilliance, but Arsenal to edge it 2-1 thanks to their unbreakable spirit, Premier League momentum and hunger for historic glory.”
ChatGPT: “Arsenal enter motivated and buoyed by their league triumph, with strong defensive organization and counter-attacking threat, but PSG’s experience, attacking quality and status as defending champions make them dangerous favourites. This could be a classic final; expect PSG to retain their crown in a thrilling 3-2 contest.”
Budapest is set for pleasant matchday conditions during the Champions League final. A gentle west-northwesterly breeze will be present throughout the regulation 90 minutes, with temperatures starting at a comfortable 25°C at kick-off. There is a 33% chance of precipitation, with light showers possible early on, although the threat of rain is expected to decrease noticeably as the second half unfolds.
By the end of normal time, the temperature is forecast to dip slightly to 23°C, while humidity will climb from 36% at the start to 50%. If the contest goes into extra time, the probability of drizzle increases to 43%, with light winds continuing from the west-northwest direction.
PSG Predicted XI: M. Safonov, W. Pacho, Marquinhos, W. Zaire-Emery, N. Mendes, J. Neves, Vitinha, F. Ruiz, D. Doue, O. Dembele, K. Kvaratskhelia
Arsenal Predicted XI: D. Raya, J. Timber, R. Calafiori, Gabriel, W. Saliba, D. Rice, M. Lewis-Skelly, M. Oedegaard, V. Gyoekeres, L. Trossard, B. Saka