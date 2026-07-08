Who is Arthur Fery? 23-year-old wild card beats Flavio Cobolli to reach Wimbledon 2026 semifinals

Arthur Fery produced one of the most remarkable runs in Wimbledon 2026 on Wednesday (July 8), defeating ninth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 to reach the semifinals. The 23-year-old British wild card, who arrived at the All England Club with only six tour-level wins, delivered a composed and high-quality performance to become the lowest-ranked men’s singles semifinalist at the tournament since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.
Arthur Fery controlled the match from the outset under the strong London sun. He broke serve to claim the first set 6-4 and then edged a competitive second-set tiebreak. The third set proved decisive as the Briton raised his level further, winning every game to complete a 6-0 shutout.
The victory marked Fery’s second appearance on Centre Court during the tournament and showcased his growing confidence on grass. In his on-court interview, he reflected on the surreal nature of his progress.
“It just seems to be getting better and better every match,” Fery said in his on-court interview. “I just can’t believe it. Incredible, playing on Centre Court for the second time, a second win. I just can’t believe it.”
Arthur Fery’s achievement places him alongside an elite group of British players. He is only the fifth man from Great Britain to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open Era, following Roger Taylor, Tim Henman, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie.
Even more significantly, he becomes just the fourth men’s wild card in the Open Era to advance to the semifinals of any Grand Slam. The previous instances were Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open, Henri Leconte at the 1992 French Open, and Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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