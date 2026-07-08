Who is Arthur Fery? 23-year-old wild card beats Flavio Cobolli to reach Wimbledon 2026 semifinals

Arthur Fery produced one of the most remarkable runs in Wimbledon 2026 on Wednesday (July 8), defeating ninth seed Flavio Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 to reach the semifinals. The 23-year-old British wild card, who arrived at the All England Club with only six tour-level wins, delivered a composed and high-quality performance to become the lowest-ranked men’s singles semifinalist at the tournament since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.
Arthur Fery controlled the match from the outset under the strong London sun. He broke serve to claim the first set 6-4 and then edged a competitive second-set tiebreak. The third set proved decisive as the Briton raised his level further, winning every game to complete a 6-0 shutout.
The victory marked Fery’s second appearance on Centre Court during the tournament and showcased his growing confidence on grass. In his on-court interview, he reflected on the surreal nature of his progress.
“It just seems to be getting better and better every match,” Fery said in his on-court interview. “I just can’t believe it. Incredible, playing on Centre Court for the second time, a second win. I just can’t believe it.”
Arthur Fery’s achievement places him alongside an elite group of British players. He is only the fifth man from Great Britain to reach the Wimbledon semifinals in the Open Era, following Roger Taylor, Tim Henman, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie.
Even more significantly, he becomes just the fourth men’s wild card in the Open Era to advance to the semifinals of any Grand Slam. The previous instances were Jimmy Connors at the 1991 US Open, Henri Leconte at the 1992 French Open, and Goran Ivanisevic at Wimbledon in 2001.
(More to follow)