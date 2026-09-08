Aryna Sabalenka beats Linda Noskova in US Open 2026 quarterfinal thriller to reach semifinals

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is still chasing a third straight US Open title. The two-time defending champion fought back from a break down in the decider to beat Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(7) on Arthur Ashe Stadium and book a sixth straight Flushing Meadows semifinal.

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The win stretched her New York streak to 18 matches. She is now two victories from becoming the first woman to win three US Opens in a row since Serena Williams from 2014 to 2016. It was also her 15th Grand Slam semifinal.

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First meeting of reigning Slam champions in New York This was the first clash of two current major winners since Aryna Sabalenka beat Coco Gauff in the Miami final in March, and the first Top 10 versus Top 10 match of this US Open. The stakes were obvious. Sabalenka needed a statement after early exits at Roland Garros and Wimbledon. Linda Noskova, on an 11-match winning run at majors, wanted to show her Wimbledon title was the start of a consistent Slam career, not a one-off.

Sabalenka had won both previous meetings, including 6-3, 6-4 in the Indian Wells semifinals in March.

Also Read | Linda Noskova wins Wimbledon: Young Czech star claims maiden Grand Slam title

Tiebreak blast, then Noskova hits back Aryna Sabalenka took the opener in a one-sided tiebreak, 7-1, after Linda Noskova had clawed back from an early hole. The Czech sixth seed then flipped the match. She seized the second set 6-3, breaking the world No. 1 and forcing a decider, Sabalenka’s first dropped set of the tournament.

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In the third, Noskova went a break up and led 4-2. For a stretch it looked like Sabalenka’s mid-season slump might follow her into New York. Instead, the Belarusian broke back, dragged the set to 6-6 and then won the closing tiebreak. After 2 hours and 22 minutes she finished the job with a second-serve ace.

The result was Sabalenka’s first Top 10 win since that Miami final against Gauff, and her sixth of the 2026 season. It was also her first three-set victory at a major this year after losing the Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina and the French Open quarterfinals to Diana Shnaider.

Also Read | Mirra Andreeva rallies past Potapova to reach first US Open quarterfinal

Three-peat still on the table Both players left Ashe to a standing ovation. Linda Noskova’s serve, she piled up aces all afternoon, and her nerve after winning Wimbledon made her a genuine threat. Aryna Sabalenka’s response from 4-2 down in the third was the difference.

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The world No. 1 ranking is still in play. Sabalenka can lose the top spot if Rybakina reaches the last four. For now, though, the title defence is intact. Two more wins and she joins Williams in rare company at Flushing Meadows.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.