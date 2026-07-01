Aryna Sabalenka beats McCartney Kessler to set third round battle against Jelena Ostapenko at Wimbledon 2026

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number one, had to show all her fighting qualities to get past McCartney Kessler in the second round at Wimbledon 2026. The Belarusian came from 5-2 down in the second set and saved four set points before eventually winning 6-1, 7-6(9). She will now face Jelena Ostapenko in the third round after the Latvian produced a dominant performance to beat Antonia Ruzic.

Advertisement

Dramatic second set sees Aryna Sabalenka save four set points Aryna Sabalenka made a strong start to the match and wrapped up the first set 6-1 without too many problems. Her powerful groundstrokes and effective serving helped her break McCartney Kessler’s serve at key moments. However, the second set turned into a real contest as Kessler found her rhythm and started playing with more freedom.

The American broke serve twice to lead 5-2 and had four set points to her name. At this stage, many players might have crumbled, but Sabalenka stayed calm and focused. She saved every set point with some excellent returning and aggressive play of her own. Once she got back to 5-5, the momentum shifted, and she dominated the tiebreak to win it 9-7.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the scoreline was almost identical to their previous meeting in the second round of the 2025 Indian Wells tournament, where Sabalenka also needed a tiebreak to win in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka credits McCartney Kessler for testing her to the limit Aryna Sabalenka was relieved to escape from what she described as a true battle in straight sets. In her on-court interview after the match, she was full of praise for her opponent’s effort.

Advertisement

"Incredible level in the second set from her," she said in her on-court interview. “She really tested me today, and I'm really happy to pass the test ... She really stepped in, she played super aggressive. It felt like whatever decisions she would make, it would work for her.”

Also Read | Who is Otto Virtanen? Star player stuns Ben Shelton in first round of Wimbledon

Sabalenka’s ability to win tight moments continues to be one of her biggest strengths. She has now won nine of her ten tiebreaks in 2026 and boasts a 22-3 record from the previous year. Her 21st straight Grand Slam tiebreak victory also extended her Open Era record, underlining why she is so difficult to beat when matches get close.

Jelena Ostapenko returns to form with remarkable win over Antonia Ruzic On the other side of the draw, Jelena Ostapenko looked in excellent touch as she dispatched Antonia Ruzic 6-2, 6-0 in only 66 minutes. The former French Open champion hit an impressive 34 winners and made just 10 unforced errors. This performance was a big improvement from her first-round match against Harriet Dart, where she struggled with 13 double faults over three sets.

Advertisement

Antonia Ostapenko put those early issues behind her and played with real confidence and precision. Her aggressive baseline game was too much for Ruzic to handle, and she will head into her match against Sabalenka full of belief.

Also Read | Iga Swiatek battles past Taylor Townsend in Wimbledon 2026 first round

Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko set for exciting third-round battle The third-round clash between Aryna Sabalenka and Jelena Ostapenko promises to be a fascinating contest. Sabalenka brings raw power and consistency to the court, while Ostapenko relies on her flat hitting and ability to dictate play. Both players have experience of winning big titles and know how to perform under the unique pressures of a Grand Slam.

After her scare against Kessler, Sabalenka will be determined to play with more control in the next match. Ostapenko will see this as a great opportunity to test herself and potentially cause an upset.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.