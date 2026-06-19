Aryna Sabalenka beats Nikola Bartunkova in three-set Berlin Open quarterfinal thriller

Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the Berlin Open after a tough battle against 20-year-old Czech Nikola Bartunkova on Friday. The world No. 1 dropped the opening set but fought back to win 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 in a match that tested her resolve on the grass.

Nikola Bartunkova grabs the first set Nikola Bartunkova came out aggressive and used her big serve to trouble Sabalenka from the start. The Czech player, ranked outside the top 50 and still without a WTA title, broke early and kept the pressure on.

Aryna Sabalenka struggled to find her usual power and accuracy, and Bartunkova closed out the set 6-2. The young wild card looked comfortable on the surface, showing the kind of grass-court confidence that has become a trademark for several Czech players in recent seasons.

View full Image View full Image Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova in action ( AFP )

Aryna Sabalenka fights back to force a decider The second set started badly for the top seed. Nikola Bartunkova raced to a 4-0 lead and looked on course for a major upset. Aryna Sabalenka stayed calm, though, and slowly turned the match around. She broke back, found her range, and dominated the tiebreak to win it 7-2. The comeback gave her momentum and shifted the energy in her favor heading into the deciding set.

Aryna Sabalenka closes out the match in the third set The final set was tight and nervy. Both players traded breaks as the match stayed on serve for long periods. At 4-4, Sabalenka produced the key break and then held her nerve in a long game that went to deuce several times. She served it out 6-4 to seal the win after more than two hours on court.

The Belarusian showed her experience and champion mentality by refusing to panic when she fell behind early. Bartunkova played with freedom and tested Sabalenka with clean hitting and strong serving, but the top seed’s ability to raise her level in crucial moments proved decisive.

Aryna Sabalenka to face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals Aryna Sabalenka will now play Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Pegula defeated fellow American Madison Keys 7-6(5), 7-6(8) in the other quarterfinal. Both sets went to tiebreaks in a high-quality contest. Pegula won the Berlin Open in 2024 and will be a dangerous opponent on this surface.