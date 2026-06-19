Aryna Sabalenka beats Nikola Bartunkova in three-set Berlin Open quarterfinal thriller

Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the Berlin Open after a tough battle against 20-year-old Czech Nikola Bartunkova on Friday. The world No. 1 dropped the opening set but fought back to win 2-6, 7-6(2), 6-4 in a match that tested her resolve on the grass.

Advertisement

Nikola Bartunkova grabs the first set Nikola Bartunkova came out aggressive and used her big serve to trouble Sabalenka from the start. The Czech player, ranked outside the top 50 and still without a WTA title, broke early and kept the pressure on.

Aryna Sabalenka struggled to find her usual power and accuracy, and Bartunkova closed out the set 6-2. The young wild card looked comfortable on the surface, showing the kind of grass-court confidence that has become a trademark for several Czech players in recent seasons.

Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova in action

Advertisement

Aryna Sabalenka fights back to force a decider The second set started badly for the top seed. Nikola Bartunkova raced to a 4-0 lead and looked on course for a major upset. Aryna Sabalenka stayed calm, though, and slowly turned the match around. She broke back, found her range, and dominated the tiebreak to win it 7-2. The comeback gave her momentum and shifted the energy in her favor heading into the deciding set.

Aryna Sabalenka closes out the match in the third set The final set was tight and nervy. Both players traded breaks as the match stayed on serve for long periods. At 4-4, Sabalenka produced the key break and then held her nerve in a long game that went to deuce several times. She served it out 6-4 to seal the win after more than two hours on court.

Advertisement

The Belarusian showed her experience and champion mentality by refusing to panic when she fell behind early. Bartunkova played with freedom and tested Sabalenka with clean hitting and strong serving, but the top seed’s ability to raise her level in crucial moments proved decisive.

Aryna Sabalenka to face Jessica Pegula in the semifinals Aryna Sabalenka will now play Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Pegula defeated fellow American Madison Keys 7-6(5), 7-6(8) in the other quarterfinal. Both sets went to tiebreaks in a high-quality contest. Pegula won the Berlin Open in 2024 and will be a dangerous opponent on this surface.

Sabalenka has now booked her place in the last four and will look to build on this hard-fought win as she prepares for the grass-court swing leading into Wimbledon. For Bartunkova, the performance confirmed she is a rising threat on grass and someone who can trouble the biggest names when given the chance.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.