Asia Cup cricket's fate hangs on ACC meeting in Dhaka; BCCI's request to Asian Cricket Council under review - Reports

The fate of the men's cricket Asia Cup 2025 will be decided in an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, scheduled to be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh on June 25-26, according to a Times Now report. India are originally the hosts of the Asia Cup 2025, with the tournament starting from September 5. The final will be played on September 21.

However, the recent India-Pakistan border tensions have put the Asia Cup 2025 in jeopardy. India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral cricket since 2012 owing to border tensions and only face each other during International Cricket Council (ICC) and ACC events.

While India haven't travelled to Pakistan in more than a decade, Pakistan crossed the border two years ago during the 2023 ODI World Cup. The Men in Green could have done the same but the India-Pakistan recent border conflict has aggravated the situation.

In case, India do not host the Asia Cup 2025, there's high chances that the tournament might be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it is being considered as the preparatory competition ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

What's BCCI's request to ACC? Based on a Sports Tak report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to the ACC that they aren't ready to take part in the meeting in Dhaka due to the disturbed political relation with Bangladesh. "A request to change the venue of the meeting has been sent to ACC and it is being reviewed," the report stated.

Earlier in the month, the BCCI confirmed that India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh in August had to be postponed to 2026. However, the Indian board didn't specify the reason for rescheduling of the series.