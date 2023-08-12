India defeats Malaysia 4-3 to win Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:27 PM IST
With four Asian Champions Trophy titles, India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament.
The Indian hockey team on 12 August defeated Malaysia 4-3 to win for the fourth time at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Earlier, India's Gurjant equalised the score, which resulted in 3-3 in thriller against Malaysia.
For India, Jugraj Singh scored in the first quarter to give India an early lead, but Malaysia's Kamal Abu Arzai equalised to make it 1-1.
In the second quarter, Malaysia's Razie Rahim converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1 and then Aminudin Muhamad struck late in the second quarter via a penalty corner to make 3-1.
Following this, India's Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke to make it 2-3 in the third quarter, after which Gurjant came up with the equaliser.
As the scores were levelled, Akashdeep came up with a late winner to help India clinch their record-fourth Asian Champions Trophy title.
This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.