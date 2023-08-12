Hello User
India defeats Malaysia 4-3 to win Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final

India defeats Malaysia 4-3 to win Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Final

1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:27 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  With four Asian Champions Trophy titles, India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

India's Harmanpreet Singh, left, celebrates after winning the final men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match against Malaysia in Chennai, India, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)

The Indian hockey team on 12 August defeated Malaysia 4-3 to win for the fourth time at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

The Indian hockey team on 12 August defeated Malaysia 4-3 to win for the fourth time at the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

With four Asian Champions Trophy titles, India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Pakistan, with three titles, are at the second spot now.

With four Asian Champions Trophy titles, India is the most successful team in the history of the tournament. Pakistan, with three titles, are at the second spot now.

Earlier, India's Gurjant equalised the score, which resulted in 3-3 in thriller against Malaysia.

For India, Jugraj Singh scored in the first quarter to give India an early lead, but Malaysia's Kamal Abu Arzai equalised to make it 1-1.

In the second quarter, Malaysia's Razie Rahim converted a penalty corner to make it 2-1 and then Aminudin Muhamad struck late in the second quarter via a penalty corner to make 3-1.

Following this, India's Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke to make it 2-3 in the third quarter, after which Gurjant came up with the equaliser.

As the scores were levelled, Akashdeep came up with a late winner to help India clinch their record-fourth Asian Champions Trophy title.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
