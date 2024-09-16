Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India defeat South Korea 4-1 to enter men's hockey final in China

Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India defeat South Korea 4-1 to enter men's hockey final in China

PTI

India will take on hosts China in Tuesday's final

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India beat Pakistan 2-1 on Saturday. (Hockey India)

Defending champions India defeated South Korea 4-1 to storm into the final of the men's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.

India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea's lone goal came from the stick of Yang Jihun (33rd).

India will take on hosts China in Tuesday's final. India beat China 3-0 in a league stage game.

Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semi-final after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

Meanwhile, in the fifth-sixth place classification match, Japan beat Malaysia 4-2 in shoot-out following a 4-4 stalemate during 60 minutes.

