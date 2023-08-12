Team India will be eyeing history when they take on Malaysia in the final of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy today, hoping to become the most successful team in the tournament's history with four titles after beating their opponents at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India has been unbeaten in the tournament so far, finishing at the top of the table. They secured wins against China, Malaysia, South Korea and arch-rivals Pakistan while drawing one against Japan. In the semis, they defeated Japan 5-0 to make it to the final. Japan is the reigning Asian Games champion team in men's hockey. Malaysia in the semis, they thrashed defending champions Korea by 6-2 to make it to their first-ever final.

Timings of the match:

The final will take place at 8:30 PM as per Indian Standard Time, as per Olympics.com.

Live Streaming of India vs Malaysia Final:

The final match between India vs Malaysia will be telecast live on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. The live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Meanwhile, Drag-flick specialist captain Harmanpreet Singh has led Team India from the front, with eight goals, the highest in the tournament. Malaysia's top-scorer Firhan Ashari has scored four goals.

India has put on an attacking masterclass in this tournament with 25 goals in the tournament, the most by a team. 15 of them have come through penalty corners, which is also the most by a team. Malaysia has scored 18 goals, with six coming through penalty corners.

India has conceded only five goals, the lowest in the tournament, which speaks volumes about their defence. Malaysia has also conceded only eight goals so their defence is also really hard to breach.

Both teams have locked horns in the Olympics a total of four times. India has been unbeatable at the grandest stage of them all, having won all the matches. They have squared off in 12 Asian Games matches. India has won 10 matches and lost one, drawn one. This also includes a 4-1 win in the bronze medal match at the 1986 games.

India and Malaysia have locked horns in four World Cup matches, with India winning three and Malaysia getting one win. India has played nine matches against Malaysia in Asia Cup, winning seven, drawing two. This includes beating them in the finals of the 2017 edition of the tournament.

*With ANI inputs