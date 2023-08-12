Team India will be eyeing history when they take on Malaysia in the final of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy today, hoping to become the most successful team in the tournament's history with four titles after beating their opponents at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai. India has been unbeaten in the tournament so far, finishing at the top of the table. They secured wins against China, Malaysia, South Korea and arch-rivals Pakistan while drawing one against Japan. In the semis, they defeated Japan 5-0 to make it to the final. Japan is the reigning Asian Games champion team in men's hockey. Malaysia in the semis, they thrashed defending champions Korea by 6-2 to make it to their first-ever final.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}