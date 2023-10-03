Asian Games 2003: Indian shutters PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy advance to pre-quarterfinals
PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy win their respective singles matches at Asian Games. Sindhu beats Hsu Wen Chi 21-10, 21-15, while Prannoy wins 21-9, 21-12 against Batdavaa Munkhbat. Sindhu looked good in her first match despite battling injuries.
India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy began their Asian Games campaign with a win in their respective singles matches in the round of 32 at Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.
