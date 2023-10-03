India's star shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy began their Asian Games campaign with a win in their respective singles matches in the round of 32 at Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu defeated the world No. 21 Chinese Taipei shuttler Hsu Wen Chi 21-10, 21-15 in 42 minutes while Prannoy comfortably advanced to the round of 16 by winning both games convincingly 21-9, 21-12 against Mongolian player Batdavaa Munkhbat.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India bags Bronze in Canoe, Yashasvi Jaiswal's century propels semi-final spot

PV Sindhu has been battling with her injuries since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games last year, but she looked good in her first match.

In the first game, PV Sindhu moved freely around the badminton court and used her height to overpower Hsu Wen Chi. The 28-year-old Indian badminton player built a comfortable five-point lead at the half and went on to win the first game in 18 minutes.

The match proceeded at the same speed until Hsu Wen Chi began to trouble PV Sindhu with a few drop shots.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Full India schedule October 3; India takes on Nepal in cricket

PV Sindhu then gained the three-point lead in the second game. Hsu Wen Chi, on the other hand, trimmed the margin to only a point at the half.

After the break, the two players played in extended rallies, but PV Sindhu reclaimed the lead and advanced to the round of 16.

Kidambi Srikanth will be in action in his round of 32 match against Yungyu Lee of the Republic of Korea later in the day. (ANI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!