Manipur's Roshibina Devi Naorem bagged a silver medal for India in the women's 60 Kg Wushu at the Asian Games on Thursday. She missed a chance to win gold after losing in the final to her Chinese opponent Xiaowei Wu 2-0.

The current Asian Games, witnessed an overall improvement in Roshibina's performance. She upgraded the colour of her medal from bronze, which she won in the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

She entered into the semifinal by showing a dominant perfornmance against Vietnam's Thi Thu Nguyen. She emerged victorius in the semi final with a final scoreline of 2-0 in favour of the Indian.

She also produced a dazzling performance in the quarterfinal, making short work of Kazakhstan's Aiman Karshyga. At the last edition of the Asian Games, India's 13-member Wushu contingent returned with four bronze medals. With this victory, India has showcased one its best result in Wushu in the Asian Games since Wangkhem Sandhyarani Devi's silver won in Asian Games 2010.

