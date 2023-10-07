India's stellar performance of 100-mark medal tally weaves together a lot of stories of struggle, hardships and record-breaking achievement. One such story is of star men's duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who earned India's first-ever badminton gold medal at the Asian Games on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two players managed to achieve a straight-game win over South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in Hangzhou.

With this victory, the dazzling duo of Satwik and Chirag brought India's first medal in men's doubles in 41 years since Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe won a bronze in the 1982 edition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Soon after their victory, the two celebrated the moment with their fun dance on the court.

The two became the first Indians to win the Asian Championships in 58 years in March this year, extended their sensational run with a 21-18, 21-16 win over Choi and Kim, ranked 15th, to achieve their crowning glory. Other than their power-packed performance, the two are known for their stupendous chemistry and entertaining victory dance.

The two chose the remarkable ‘Gangnam style’ dance move to celebrate their no.1 title in Korea Open in July this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“@satwiksairaj and @Shettychirag04 win men’s doubles title beating world no. 1 Indonesian duo Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in Yeosu," tweeted All India Radio News on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The medal ensured India's best-ever performance at the continental showpiece as they ended with three medals -- a men's doubles gold, a men's team silver and a men's singles bronze.

India had won a silver and bronze in the 2018 edition at Jakarta, while bagging five bronze at the 1982 edition. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Satwik and Chirag will become the world No. 1 team when BWF releases the ranking chart on Tuesday.

The Indians came into the summit clash with a 2-0 head-to-head count against their opponents. It seemed like a tricky affair as Satwik and Chirag lagged in most part of the opening game, which saw both teams produce an immaculate display of attack.

However, the Indian duo kept snapping at the heels of the Koreans and pipped them after overturning a four-point deficit in the opening game in the final moments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thereafter, it was a commanding show as Satwik and Chirag slowed down the rallies and kept their nose ahead right from the start to come up trumps.

It was a slugfest from the beginning as the two pairs engaged in a battle of supremacy. The Koreans were up 6-3 with the Indians missing a few shots.

