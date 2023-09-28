Asian Games 2023: Check out India's top competitors on September 28, live-streaming details
India's schedule for Day 5 at the Asian Games: Gymnastics, Badminton, Boxing, Bridge, Cycling, Equestrian, Football, Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Wushu.
The Indian contingent showcased a powerful start of sports competition at Hangzhou on September 28. India clinched one gold and one silver in shooting and Wushu early in the morning on Thursday. Athletes from various disciplines are set to compete throughout the day for different events. Here is the full list of competitions for India on Thursday.