comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Sep 28 2023 09:51:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.85 0.55%
  1. Tata Consultancy Services share price
  2. 3,579.4 -0.23%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,583.05 -0.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 199.05 -0.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 239.05 -0.13%
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: Check out India's top competitors on September 28, live-streaming details
Back

Asian Games 2023: Check out India's top competitors on September 28, live-streaming details

 Livemint

India's schedule for Day 5 at the Asian Games: Gymnastics, Badminton, Boxing, Bridge, Cycling, Equestrian, Football, Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Wushu.

Know the full schedule of Asian Games 2023. (PTI)Premium
Know the full schedule of Asian Games 2023. (PTI)

The Indian contingent showcased a powerful start of sports competition at Hangzhou on September 28. India clinched one gold and one silver in shooting and Wushu early in the morning on Thursday. Athletes from various disciplines are set to compete throughout the day for different events. Here is the full list of competitions for India on Thursday.

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 live

Sports enthusiasts can watch the sports competitions live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD. Matches will also be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.

The schedule for India during the Asian Games here for Day 5, September 28

Here is the schedule of major events at Asian Games and Indian participants.

TimeParticipantsGame
4:00 amPranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi AshokGolf
6:30 amMen's team and mixed teamShooting
6:30 amWomen's teamBadminton
6:30 amMen's,Womens and mixed teamBridge
7:30 amShivangi SarmaSwimming
8:30 amSreeja AkulaTable Tennis
9:15 amManika BatraTable Tennis
10:00 amManu Shah, Vikash  Thakkar (Team)Table Tennis
10:00 amWomen's teamSquash
10:30 amSkeet mixed team Shooting
10:35 amMen's roundShooting
11:30 amHriday Chheda and Anush AgarwallaEquestarian
12:00 pm onwardsPranati NayakArtistic Gymnastics
12:00 pmJaismineBoxing
1:30 pmMen's groupSquash
2:05 pmWomen's doubleTable Tennis
2:40 pmSharath Kamal (singles)Badminton
4:00 pmWomen's doubleTable Tennis
5:00 pmMen's teamFootball
5:30 pmDeepakBoxing
5:46 pmAryan Nehra and Kushagra RawatSwimming
6:15 pmMen's groupHockey
6:45 pmNishant DevBoxing

Other than these events , Niraj Kumar was set to compete in track cycling event under Men’s omnium at 7:30 AM onwards. Men’s sprint quarter-finals to medal races was scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM onwards. Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul participated in women’s sprint qualifying to 1/8 repechage on 7:30 AM onwards. In Tennis, men’s doubles semi-final (Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni) scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM onwards. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale are set to compete in mixed doubles quarter-finals scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM onwards.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Sep 2023, 09:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App