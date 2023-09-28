The Indian contingent showcased a powerful start of sports competition at Hangzhou on September 28. India clinched one gold and one silver in shooting and Wushu early in the morning on Thursday. Athletes from various disciplines are set to compete throughout the day for different events. Here is the full list of competitions for India on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Where to watch Asian Games 2023 live Sports enthusiasts can watch the sports competitions live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD. Matches will also be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.

The schedule for India during the Asian Games here for Day 5, September 28 Here is the schedule of major events at Asian Games and Indian participants.

Time Participants Game 4:00 am Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok Golf 6:30 am Men's team and mixed team Shooting 6:30 am Women's team Badminton 6:30 am Men's,Womens and mixed team Bridge 7:30 am Shivangi Sarma Swimming 8:30 am Sreeja Akula Table Tennis 9:15 am Manika Batra Table Tennis 10:00 am Manu Shah, Vikash Thakkar (Team) Table Tennis 10:00 am Women's team Squash 10:30 am Skeet mixed team Shooting 10:35 am Men's round Shooting 11:30 am Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla Equestarian 12:00 pm onwards Pranati Nayak Artistic Gymnastics 12:00 pm Jaismine Boxing 1:30 pm Men's group Squash 2:05 pm Women's double Table Tennis 2:40 pm Sharath Kamal (singles) Badminton 4:00 pm Women's double Table Tennis 5:00 pm Men's team Football 5:30 pm Deepak Boxing 5:46 pm Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat Swimming 6:15 pm Men's group Hockey 6:45 pm Nishant Dev Boxing

Other than these events , Niraj Kumar was set to compete in track cycling event under Men’s omnium at 7:30 AM onwards. Men’s sprint quarter-finals to medal races was scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM onwards. Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul participated in women’s sprint qualifying to 1/8 repechage on 7:30 AM onwards. In Tennis, men’s doubles semi-final (Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni) scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM onwards. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale are set to compete in mixed doubles quarter-finals scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM onwards.

