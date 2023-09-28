India's schedule for Day 5 at the Asian Games: Gymnastics, Badminton, Boxing, Bridge, Cycling, Equestrian, Football, Golf, Hockey, Shooting, Squash, Swimming, Table Tennis, Wushu.
The Indian contingent showcased a powerful start of sports competition at Hangzhou on September 28. India clinched one gold and one silver in shooting and Wushu early in the morning on Thursday. Athletes from various disciplines are set to compete throughout the day for different events. Here is the full list of competitions for India on Thursday.
Where to watch Asian Games 2023 live
Sports enthusiasts can watch the sports competitions live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD. Matches will also be broadcasted on Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels.
The schedule for India during the Asian Games here for Day 5, September 28
Here is the schedule of major events at Asian Games and Indian participants.
Time
Participants
Game
4:00 am
Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok
Golf
6:30 am
Men's team and mixed team
Shooting
6:30 am
Women's team
Badminton
6:30 am
Men's,Womens and mixed team
Bridge
7:30 am
Shivangi Sarma
Swimming
8:30 am
Sreeja Akula
Table Tennis
9:15 am
Manika Batra
Table Tennis
10:00 am
Manu Shah, Vikash Thakkar (Team)
Table Tennis
10:00 am
Women's team
Squash
10:30 am
Skeet mixed team
Shooting
10:35 am
Men's round
Shooting
11:30 am
Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla
Equestarian
12:00 pm onwards
Pranati Nayak
Artistic Gymnastics
12:00 pm
Jaismine
Boxing
1:30 pm
Men's group
Squash
2:05 pm
Women's double
Table Tennis
2:40 pm
Sharath Kamal (singles)
Badminton
4:00 pm
Women's double
Table Tennis
5:00 pm
Men's team
Football
5:30 pm
Deepak
Boxing
5:46 pm
Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat
Swimming
6:15 pm
Men's group
Hockey
6:45 pm
Nishant Dev
Boxing
Other than these events , Niraj Kumar was set to compete in track cycling event under Men’s omnium at 7:30 AM onwards. Men’s sprint quarter-finals to medal races was scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM onwards. Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul participated in women’s sprint qualifying to 1/8 repechage on 7:30 AM onwards. In Tennis, men’s doubles semi-final (Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni) scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM onwards. Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale are set to compete in mixed doubles quarter-finals scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM onwards.
