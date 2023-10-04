Asian Games 2023 Day 11 LIVE Updates: India hopes for another positive outing on Day 11 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as it stands in fourth place on the medal tally. Now, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be in action. He will aim for a gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. Besides, Kishore Kumar Jena, who would aim for a podium finish, will also be competing in the same event.
In the women's 800m finals, we have Harmilan Bains and Chanda. Harmilan has already won a silver medal in women's 1500m earlier, however, she will now aim for a second medal at the continental event. Other Indians include Avinash Sable in men's 5000m and Gulveer Singh in the same event.
Apart from these games, the Indian men's hockey team will also be playing in the semifinals against Korea. The star shuttles include PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth.
India won 70 medals at the Asian Games 2018 - its highest-ever medal tally at the continental event. India ended Day 10 of the 19th Asian Games with overall 69 medals- 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.
Indian players Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale beat Binti Mat Salleh Fatin and Bin Mazuki of Malaysia 158-155.
India records massive victory against Thailand 63-26 in men's Group A match.
World Champion Neeraj Chopra will step out on Wednesday to defend his men's javelin throw crown at the ongoing 19th Asian Games and will aim for his second consecutive gold.
Neeraj, a Tokyo Olympic medallist, will headline the athletic event on Day 11 of the Games, where India will definitely be the favourites for a gold medal.
Chakkaphod ends up eliminating himself. With this, India has another All out!
India's Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale beat Malaysian players 158-155 to advance to the mixed team compound archery semi-final.
