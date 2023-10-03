Asian Games 2023: Full India schedule October 3; India takes on Nepal in cricket

Following a thrilling opening week that witnessed India securing numerous medals across various sports, the upcoming second week at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China holds the promise of even more excitement. Athletes are preparing to vie for glory in individual events across a diverse range of sports.

All timings are in India Standard Time (IST)

ARCHERY

6:10 AM onwards, we have the Compound Women's Individual Quarter-finals and Semi-finals featuring Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Gopichand Swami.

Following that, at 7:50 AM onwards, the Compound Men's Individual Quarter-finals and Semi-finals will take place with Ojas Pravin Deotale and Abhishek Verma competing.

Lastly, the Recurve Men's Individual Quarter-finals and Semi-finals are scheduled for 11:50 AM onwards, featuring Atanu Das and Dhiraj Bommadevara.

12:10 pm: In the Men's Individual Quarterfinal (Recurve), Atanu Das will face off against Xiangshou Qi from China.

12:30 pm: Following that, in the Men's Individual Quarterfinal (Recurve), Dhiraj Bommadevara will compete against Ilfat Abdullin from Kazakhstan.

ATHLETICS

6:30 am: Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles featuring Tejaswin Shankar.

From 6:40 am: Women's 800m Heats with Chanda (Heat 1) and Harmilan Bains (Heat 2).

7:00 am: Men's Decathlon Discus Throw with Tejaswin Shankar.

7:10 am: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heats with Team India (Heat 1).

8:10 am: Men's Decathlon Pole Vault featuring Tejaswin Shankar.

4:30 pm: Women's High Jump Final with Pooja and Rubina Yadav.

4:35 pm: Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw featuring Tejaswin Shankar.

4:40 pm: Men's Triple Jump Final with Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker.

4:50 pm: Women's 400m Hurdles Final with Vithya Ramraj.

5:05 pm: Men's 400m Hurdles Final with Indian representatives Santhosh Tamilarasan and Yashas Palaksha.

5:20 pm: Women's 5000m Final with Ankita and Parul Chaudhary.

5:40 pm: Women's Javelin Throw Final featuring Annu Rani.

5:55 pm: Men's 800m Final with Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath and Krishan Kumar.

6:10 pm: Men's Decathlon 1500m with Tejaswin Shankar.

BADMINTON

8:10 am: Men's Singles Round of 32 with HS Prannoy facing Batdavaa Munkhbat from Mongolia.

8:50 am: Women's Singles Round of 32 featuring PV Sindhu against Wen-Chi Hsu from Chinese Taipei.

10:50 am: Women's Singles Round of 32 with Ashmita Chaliha competing against Mariska Tunjung from Indonesia.

12:50 pm: Women's Doubles Round of 32 where Tressa Jolly and Gayathri Gopichand will face Abdul Razzaq FN and Abdul Razzaq AN from the Maldives.

2:10 pm: Another Women's Doubles Round of 32 match, featuring Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto against AA Rashed and Fathuhulla Ismail from the Maldives.

2:10 pm: Men's Singles Round of 32, with Kidambi Srikanth taking on Yungyu Lee from Korea.

BOXING

At 11:30 am: Women's 54kg Semifinal featuring Preeti against Yuan Chang from China.

Starting at 12:00 pm: Women's 75kg Semifinal with Lovlina Borgohain competing against Baison Maneekon from Thailand.

At 5:15 pm: Men's 57kg Quarterfinal where Sachin faces Ping Lyu from China.

Beginning at 6:30 pm: Men's +92kg Quarterfinal with Narender taking on Kamshybek Kunkabayev from Kazakhstan.

BRIDGE

6:30 am: Men's Team Semifinal.

CANOE SPRINT

7:45 am: Soniya Devi will be competing in the Women's Kayak Single 500m Final.

8:20 am: Sunil Singh and Arjun Singh will participate in the Men's Canoe Double 1000m Final.

9:15 am: The Women's Kayak Four 500m Final will feature Dimita Devi Toijam, Parvathy Geetha, Soniya Devi, and Binita Chanu Oinam.

9:30 am: Neha Devi Leichonbam and Kaveri will take part in the Women’s Canoe Double 200m.

CHESS

12: 30 pm: Men's and Women's Team Round 5.

CRICKET

6:30 am: Men's Quarterfinal: India vs Nepal.

DIVING

10:30 am: Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary; London Singh Hemam and Siddharth Bajrang Pardeshi.

HOCKEY

7:45 am: Women's Pool A: India vs Hong Kong.

KABADDI

6:00 am: Men's Team Group A: India vs Bangladesh.

1:30 pm: Women's Team Group A: India vs Korea.

SEPAKTAKRAW

6:30 am: Men's Group B: India vs Korea.

SPORT CLIMBING

9:00 am: Women’s Speed Qualification: Anisha Verma and Shivpreet Pannu.

9:40 am: Men’s Speed Qualification: Aman Verma and Dhiraj Birajdar.

SOFT TENNIS

7:00 am: India will face Thailand in the Men's Team Group A.

7:30 am: India will compete against Mongolia in the Women's Team Group A.

9:00 am: India will take on Japan in the Women's Team Group A.

11:00 am: India's Men's Team in Group A will play against Cambodia.

At the same time, India's Women's Team in Group A will go up against Vietnam.

12:45 pm: India's Men's Team in Group A will face Korea.

Later, at 2:30 pm: India's Men's Team in Group A will compete against Chinese Taipei.

Finally, at 2:45 pm: India's Women's Team in Group A will have a match against China.

SQUASH

Starting at 8:30 am: India will compete against Japan in Mixed Doubles Pool A.

At 10:00 am: India will face Hong Kong in Mixed Doubles Pool D.

In the afternoon, at 2:30 pm: The Women's Singles Quarterfinal 1 will feature Tanvi Khanna against Satoni Watanabe from Japan.

Following that, at 3:30 pm: Saurav Ghosal will participate in the Men's Singles Quarterfinal against Ryunosuke Tsukue of Japan.

