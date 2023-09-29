Asian Games 2023: India wins silver in women's 10m air pistol team event

India wins women's 10m air pistol team silver at Asian Games in Hangzhou

India wins women's 10m air pistol team silver at Asian Games in Hangzhou on Friday.

(This is a breaking, refresh for more updates)

