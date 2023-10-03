Asian Games: Jyothi Surekha, Aditi Swami set up semifinal clash; assure India of silver medal in archery
Asian Games 2023: Indian archers Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam reach the semifinals, guaranteeing India at least a silver medal in women's compound individual event at the Asian Games.
Archery's champions Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam have eased past their respective quarterfinal rivals to set up a semifinal clash in the women's compound individual event and assure India of at least a silver medal in archery at the Asian Games today (3rd October).