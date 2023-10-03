Archery's champions Aditi Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam have eased past their respective quarterfinal rivals to set up a semifinal clash in the women's compound individual event and assure India of at least a silver medal in archery at the Asian Games today (3rd October).

Aditi, who is seeded fourth, dropped just one point from 15 arrows to eliminate Amaya Amparo Cojuangco of Philippines 149-146 in the quarterfinals.

Jyothi, a medallist at multiple Archery World Cups, ousted ninth seed Adel Zhexenbinova of Kazakhstan 147-144 in another last-eight-round match.

Overall, Indian archers are in the medal hunt in eight events, including two in individual sections.

The duo are now headed for their second semifinal clash in two months.

Aditi, who considers the seasoned Jyothi as her idol, had ousted the latter 145-149 in the semifinal en route to becoming senior world champion at Berlin in August this year.

The archery event started on Sunday, and already all the Indian archers have qualified for the quarter-finals. The archery events in the ongoing Asian Games will end on October 7.

India's archery team at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou:

Men’s recurve - Dhiraj Bommadevara, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Tushar Shelke.

Women’s recurve - Bhajan Kaur, Prachi Singh, Ankita Bhakat, Simranjeet Kaur.

Men’s compound - Prathamesh Jawkar, Rajat Chauhan, Ojas Pravin Deotale, Abhishek Verma.

Women’s compound - Avneet Kaur, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praises on the athletes for accomplishing another successful day in athletics in the ongoing Asian Games.

"Congratulations to Priti Lamba for securing the Bronze Medal in the challenging Women's 3000m Steeplechase at the Asian Games! Her unwavering perseverance and sheer determination shine as a beacon of inspiration," PM Modi wrote on X.

As of Monday, India claimed 100 medals in the Asian Games after reaching 60 medals with 13 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze.

