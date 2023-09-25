Asian Games 2023: India bag first gold medal

India have clinched their first gold medal at the Asian Games 2023. Rudranksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar and Divyansh Panwar won in the 10-metre Air Rifle Team event, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramita Jindal earlier emerged victorious with two medals in the 10m air rifle competition at the current Asian Games. The accomplished Indian shooter expressed her delight at securing this double triumph and eagerly anticipates a gold medal in the mixed-team event.

Experiencing an overwhelming sense of satisfaction, Ramita spoke of her remarkable day. Although her initial aim was the pursuit of a gold medal, she acknowledged the valuable lessons she gained during this competition. Ramita's sights are now set on the mixed-team event, where she aspires to claim the ultimate prize, ANI reported.

With exceptional precision and unwavering concentration, Ramita clinched the bronze medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle individual event at the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. Her final score of 230.1 secured her a well-deserved place on the podium.

The women's shooting squad from India, comprising Ramita, Ashi Chouksey and Mehuli Ghosh, clinched the second position in the women's 10m air rifle team competition.

Their collective score of 1886.0 secured them the coveted silver medal, marking India's inaugural medal achievement in this edition of the Games. Notably, the gold medal was secured by the formidable Chinese team.

India's representation at the 19th Asian Games involves a formidable 33-member shooting contingent. This contingent is set to vie for a grand total of 51 medals, participating across a spectrum of events encompassing individual, team, and mixed-team categories, spanning three distinct disciplines - rifle, pistol, and shotgun.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following time table (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

(With ANI inputs)

