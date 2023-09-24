India has claimed two Silver medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 event being held in China. The first medal was claimed during the first event of the day by the experienced combination of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey with a combined score of 1,886 points, just behind China who went past the Asian record with 1896.6 points.

Also Read| Asian Games 2023: India's Day 2 schedule Sept 24; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

Moreover, Ramita and Mehuli have also qualified for the individual finals, an event that ran parallel with the team event. China's Han Jiayu has set a new qualification record with a score of 634.1 - 0.1 over the previous record set by another Chinese Zhao Ruozhu in 2019.

Rifle shooter Ashi Chouksey after winning the medal told ANI, "It's a very proud moment for us that it's the first medal for the Asian Games. We were prepared and confident that we would get a medal. This is my first medal for the Air Rifle. I am happy for the medal..."

Meanwhile, the second medal of the day was won by the duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who finished just marginally behind China in the final of men's rowing lightweight double sculls, reported ANI.

The army men who had finished in the 11th position at the Tokyo Olympics clocked 6:28:18s in Men's Lightweight Doubles Scull Final A to win the second silver medal for India at the Asian Games.

They fell marginally behind the Chinese pair of Fan Junije and Sun Man who secured the top spot by clocking 6:23:16s.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!