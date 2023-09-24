Asian Games 2023: India secures silver medals in rowing, shooting events. Details here1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 09:12 AM IST
India wins two Silver medals at Asian Games 2023, including first medal for Air Rifle.
India has claimed two Silver medals at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 event being held in China. The first medal was claimed during the first event of the day by the experienced combination of Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Ashi Chouksey with a combined score of 1,886 points, just behind China who went past the Asian record with 1896.6 points.