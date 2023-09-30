Asian Games 2023: India defeat Pakistan 10-2 in men's hockey
Asian Games 2023: The Indian hockey team on Saturday recorded its biggest-ever win against the Pakistan team as it crushed the neighbors by 10-2 in a one-sided Pool-A match. Team India skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored 4 goals and led the Indian hockey team to the semifinals of the Asian Games 2023.