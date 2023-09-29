India have made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, excelling in specific sports that brought a total of 27 medals for the country. Five gold medals have come from shooting and one each from cricket and equestrian till morning on Friday.

Asian Games 2023: List of Indian gold medalists

Shooting: India's trio of Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched gold with a record-breaking total of 1893.7 points.

Shooting: Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal continued India's shooting success with gold in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Team event.

Shooting: Sift Kaur Samra set a world record to win gold.

Shooting: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, and Rhythm Sangwan clinched gold in the Women's 25m Pistol Team event.

Shooting: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran secured India's 5th shooting gold at the Asian Games 2023 with a World Record score of 1769.

Shooting: Palak Gulia has won gold in women's 10m air pistol.

Cricket: India secured its maiden Asian Games gold in cricket by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Equestrian: After a 41-year wait, Anush Agarwalla, Hriday Vipul Chheda, Sudipti Hajela and Divyakriti Singh earned India gold in equestrian.

Asian Games 2023: Other medals for India

Esha Singh has won silver for India in women's 10m air pistol.

Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan lost 4-6 4-6 in the men's doubles final, settling for a silver medal. India won silver in the women's 10m air pistol team event. Anush Agarwalla won bronze in the equestrian individual dressage event.

Roshibina Devi Naorem won a silver medal in the final of the Women's 60 Kg Wushu. Esha Singh bagged a silver medal in the Women's 25 Metre Air Pistol individual event.

In sailing, Neha Thakur won the silver medal in the Girl's Dinghy. The women's 10m air rifle team claimed a silver medal while individual athletes contributed to the three bronze medals.

With two silver and three bronze medals, India's rowing team showed consistency and teamwork. The men's lightweight double sculls and men's eight categories added silver medals to the count.

Bronze medals came from the men's pair, men's four and men's quadruple sculls events.

Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally

Game Gold Silver Bronze Total Shooting 6 6 5 17 Rowing 0 2 3 5 Sailing 0 1 2 3 Cricket 1 0 0 1 Equestrian 1 0 0 1 Wushu 0 1 0 1 Tennis 0 1 0 1 Total 8 11 10 29

Asian Games 2023: Medal tally countrywise

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 90 51 26 167 2 Republic of Korea 24 23 39 86 3 Japan 18 30 30 78 4 Uzbekistan 6 10 15 31 5 India 6 8 11 25 6 Thailand 6 3 9 18 7 Hong Kong China 5 12 15 32 8 Chinese Taipei 4 4 6 14 9 Iran 3 9 10 22 10 Democratic People's Republic of Korea 3 5 4 12

*Medal tally last updated on September 29 at 9:40 am.

Disclosure: Medal tallies have been sourced from Olympics.com

