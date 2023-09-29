Asian Games 2023: India’s medal tally LIVE today; 8 gold, 11 silver and 10 bronze so far
India have excelled at the Asian Games 2023 with 27 medals, including six golds in shooting, one in cricket and one in equestrian.
India have made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, excelling in specific sports that brought a total of 27 medals for the country. Five gold medals have come from shooting and one each from cricket and equestrian till morning on Friday.
