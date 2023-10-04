Asian Games 2023: India schedule for Day 11

Asian Games 2023: Check out Day 11 schedule for Team India here.

India hopes for another positive outing on Day 11 of the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China as it stands in fourth place on the medal tally. Now, India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra will be in action. He will aim for a gold medal in the men's javelin throw final. Besides, Kishore Kumar Jena, who would aim for a podium finish, will also be competing in the same event.

In the women's 800m finals, we have Harmilan Bains and Chanda. Harmilan has already won a silver medal in women's 1500m earlier, however, she will now aim for a second medal at the continental event. Other Indians include Avinash Sable in men's 5000m and Gulveer Singh in the same event.

Also Read: Live updates on Asian Games 2023 Day 11 Apart from these games, the Indian men's hockey team will also be playing in the semifinals against Korea. The star shuttles include PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth.

Take a look at the schedule for Team India today, October 4:

Athletics 4:30 am: 35km Race Walk Mixed Team - Manju Rani, Ram Baboo

16:30 pm: Men's High Jump Final - Sandesh Jesse, Sarvesh Kushare

16:35 pm: Men’s Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Kumar Jena

16:40 pm: Women’s Triple Jump Final - Sheena Nellickal Varkey

16:55 pm: Women's 800m Final - Harmilan Bains, KM Chanda

17:10 pm: Men’s 5000m Final - Avinash Sable, Gulveer Singh

17:45 pm: Women’s 4 x 400m Relay Final - India

18:05 pm: Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final - India (Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Nihal William, Mijo Kurian)

Kabaddi 6:00 am: Men’s Team Group A match - India vs Thailand

1:30 pm: Women’s Team Group A match - India vs Thailand

Archery 6:10 am: Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinal - India vs Malaysia

11:50 am: Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinal - India vs Indonesia

Equestrian 6:30 am: Jumping Individual and Team Qualifier Round 1 - Kirat Singh Nagra, Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee

11:30 pm: Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 2 and Team Final Round - Kirat Singh Nagra, Tejas Dhingra, Yash Nensee

Bridge 6:30 am onwards: Men’s Team Semifinal Session 4, 5 and 6

Wrestling 7:30 am onwards: Men’s Greco Roman 67kg 1/8 final - Neeraj

7:30 am onwards: Men's Greco Roman 87kg 1/8 final - Sunil Kumar

7:30 am onwards: Men’s Greco Roman 60kg 1/8 final - Gyanender Dahiya

7:30 am onwards: Men’s Greco Roman 77kg 1/4 final - Vikas

Badminton 7:30 am: Women's Singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu vs Putri Wardani (Indonesia)

7:50 am: Men’s Singles Round of 16 - HS Prannoy vs Dmitriy Panarin (Kazakhstan)

8:10 am: Women’s Doubles Round of 16 - Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs H Kong/ S Kim (South Korea)

8:30 am: Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Tanisha Crasto/SP Krishna Prasad vs Ew Too/TJ Chen (Malaysia)

9:10 am: Men’s Doubles Quarterfinal - Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs D Marthin/L Rollycarnando (Indonesia)

10:10 am: Men’s Singles Round of 16 - Kidambi Srikanth vs Kodai Nagaoka (Japan)

10:30 am: Women's Doubles Round of 16 - Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponappa vs Y Zheng/S Zhang (China)

Volleyball 8:00 am: Women’s Classification Pool G - India vs Nepal

Sport Climbing 9:05 am: Women’s Speed Relay Qualification - India

Squash 9:30 am: Mixed Doubles Semifinal: India vs Hong Kong

10:30 am: Mixed Doubles Semifinal: India vs Malaysia

15:30 pm: Men’s Singles Semifinal: Saurav Ghosal vs Chi Hin Henry Leung (Hong Kong)

Diving 10:30 am: Men's 10m Platform Preliminary - Siddharth Pardeshi

Boxing 11:30 am: Women’s 57kg Semifinal - Parveen Hooda

13:15 pm: Women’s 75kg Final - Lovlina Borohain vs Qi Lian (China)

Chess 12:30 pm: Men's and Women's Team Round 6

Hockey 13:30 pm: Men’s Semifinal - India vs South Korea.

