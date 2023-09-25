Asian Games 2023: India wins first ever medal in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Indian athletes are creating history at the Asian Games 2023 as we won our first medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Team event. Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur praised Adarsh Singh, Anish Bhanwala, and Vijayveer Sidhu for clinching the first-ever bronze medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Team event. The minister shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated the athletes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates “India's young lads leading from the front! Kudos to the trio @VijayveerSidhu @anish__bhanwala and Adarsh Singh on bagging the nation's first ever medal in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Team event at the #AsianGames. The #TOPScheme shooters held their nerves to deliver a combined score of 1718 and bag a medal. Great effort, team. You've made the nation proud. #BharatAtAG22," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a post on X.

The Chinese athletes won the gold medal with a total new world record of 1765 hits while the Korean athletes clinched silver with 1734 hits. India's total qualification scores added up to 1718 which was identical to Indonesia but as India had more inner-10s, the Indian athletes finished in third place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First ever medal India's first-ever medal in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Team event shows the improvement we have made in the area of sports and the success of the government's efforts towards creating modern, world-class sports facilities that ensure proper training of our athletes.

Also read: India’s medal tally at Asian Games 2023 Despite some mistakes by Anish Bhanwala, Adarsh Singh displayed exceptional performance to take India's score forward and the young Vijayveer Sidhu also performed really well and helped India to clinch that medal. The trio's performance has shown India's bright future in the game. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

