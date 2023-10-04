Asian Games 2023: India wins gold in compound archery mixed team event

Asian Games 2023: Indian players Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the Compound Archery Mixed Team event today, October 4. India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, excelling in specific sports that brought a total of 71 medals for the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jyothi-Pravin defeated the South Korean pair in a close encounter by one point 159-158. This is the first gold for Archery in the ongoing Asian Games.

"#KheloIndiaAthletes Ojas and @VJSurekha have hit the bullseye and clinched India's FIRST GOLD in archery, defeating Korea by a scoreline of 159 - 158! Their impeccable skill and teamwork have earned them the ultimate victory Proud of you, champs," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier, the Indian pair advanced to the final of the mixed team compound archery at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Jyothi-Pravin defeated Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyunto 159-155.

The pair had moved to the semi-final after beating the Malaysian team by a scoreline of 158 - 155 on Wednesday. The Recurve Mixed Team will also be in action and will compete for a medal.

Today, Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo also won the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event.

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar concluded her campaign at the Asian Games with a bronze medal. In the 54 kg semifinal match, she faced the reigning flyweight champion, China's Chang Yuan, and despite her commendable efforts, Preeti was defeated by a score of 0-5. It's worth noting that Preeti had already secured an Olympic quota, adding to her achievements in the sport.

Earlier, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Auhika Mukherjee's giant-slaying run ended with a historic bronze medal at the Asian Games after the Indian duo lost the closely-fought women's doubles semifinal 3-4 to North Korea. India's medal tally has now gone up to 62 medals consisting of 13 gold, 24 silver and 24 bronze. The athletics events started on September 29 and will conclude on October 8.

Earlier on 1 October, India won seven gold medals from shooting and one each from cricket, tennis and equestrian. Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to win gold medal in 3000m steeplechase event. This is India's first gold medal in athletics as Avinash Sable broke the previous Asian Games record and completed the race in 8:19.50 seconds.

