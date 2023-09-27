Asian Games 2023: Indian trio shoots gold in women's 25m pistol event

The Indian the women's 25m pistol team consisting of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan secured a gold medal at the Asian Games on September 27, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trio achieved a total score of 1759, claiming the top spot of the podium and marking India's fourth gold medal in the ongoing sporting extravaganza. Manu Bhaker stood out by topping the qualification round following last rapid-fire series and scoring 98 in it.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here! Chinese team secured silver medal with a total score of 1756, while South Korea's shooters secured bronze medal for the third position with an overall score of 1742. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This victory came shortly after another Indian trio consisting of Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik, and Sift Kaur Samra secured a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event. The Indian team secured a total of 1764 points in the qualification round, finishing second place on the podium.

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi 2023: Why is Eid-e-Milad celebrated? Date, history and significance Hosts China won gold medal with an aggregate score of 1773, and South Korea secured bronze medal with a total score of 1756. Samra and Chauksey also qualified for the finals. Samra finished second and Chauksey finished sixth, while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th. Samra achieved a joint new Asian record for qualifying with a total score of 594.

World champion Zhang Yufei in the100m butterfly event secured a place in the final with the year's third-fastest time on September 27, clocking a Games-record time of 56.20 seconds. Zhang had already won the 200m fly title in Hangzhou. Rikako Ikee, who had been a standout performer at last Asian Games with six gold medals, qualified in seventh place, reported AFP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!