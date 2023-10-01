Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable becomes first Indian man to win gold medal in 3000m steeplechase event
Asian Games 2023: This is India's first gold medal in athletics and in the steeplechase event, the gold medal is coming after a long wait of 13 years
Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable successfully became the first Indian man to win gold medal for the country in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Avinash Sable broke the previous Asian Games record as he completed the race in 8:19.50 seconds. Iran's Hossein Keyhani held the previous record of 8:22.79 seconds which he completed in Asian Games 2018.