Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable successfully became the first Indian man to win gold medal for the country in the 3000m steeplechase event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Avinash Sable broke the previous Asian Games record as he completed the race in 8:19.50 seconds. Iran's Hossein Keyhani held the previous record of 8:22.79 seconds which he completed in Asian Games 2018.

This is India's first gold medal in athletics and in the steeplechase event, the gold medal is coming after a long wait of 13 years. It is Sudha Singh in the Asian Games 2010 who won gold in the women's 3000m steeplechase event.

Avinash Sable changed his strategy in the Asian Games 2023 and started fast to take a considerable lead against his opponents. During the last 60-70 meters, Avinash Sable turned around to see his opponents but he didn't find a clue of anyone close to him. The Indian athlete comfortably crossed the finish line to celebrate the gold medal he earned for the country.

Even after winning a gold medal in the 3000m steeplechase event, Avinash Sable doesn't seem to be done yet and he expressed confidence and will to win a gold medal in the 5000m steeplechase event.

Men's 200m event

In the preliminary rounds of the men's 200m event, Amlan Borgohain from India secured the third spot with a time of 21.08 seconds, securing his place in the semifinals. Qualification for the semifinals is determined by the top three finishers in each heat, as well as the four fastest times among all the participants who did not finish in the top three in their respective heats.

With Avinash Sable's gold medal, the medal tally of India touched 45 of which 13 are gold medals, 16 are silver medals and 16 are bronze medals.

