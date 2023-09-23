Hello User
Asian Games 2023: India's Day 1 schedule; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 07:42 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Check India's schedule on Day 1 at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

A person walks past a poster of Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. September 22, 2023. REUTERS/Ann Wang

India is all set to make a splash on the first day of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The schedule reveals a strong focus on sailing and table tennis, with athletes competing in multiple events from morning till mid-day.

The action kicks off at 7:30 AM when India's table tennis team faces Nepal. This will be followed by a second table tennis fixture against Tajikistan at 9:30 AM.

But, it's the sport of sailing that dominates the morning schedule. At 8:30 AM, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar will compete, along with Sudhanshu Shekhar and Preeti Kongara. Also sailing at the same time will be Adhvait Menon. Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu gets his chance shortly after at 8:34 AM.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

Two more sailing pairs, Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma, along with a solo performance from Neha Thakur, will take to the waters at 8:40 AM. Their races will test the waters for India's sailing ambitions in the Asian sporting spectacle.

The sailing action resumes at 11:30 AM with Nethra Kumanan, followed by the duo of Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan, and Eabad Ali. At 11:34 AM, Chitresh Tatha will join the competition. Finally, at 11:40 AM, Vishnu Saravanan and Ishwariya Ganesh will complete the Indian line-up for the morning's sailing events.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Complete Cricket schedule, dates, times; how to watch, live-streaming details

The upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China will witness a historic moment with the opening ceremony starting at 5:30 PM. Taking charge of this momentous occasion will be none other than Harmanpreet Singh, the captain of the hockey team, and Lovlina Borgohain, the accomplished Olympic bronze medallist in boxing. With an impressive team of 655 athletes, India is geared up for this remarkable event.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following time table (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

7:30 AMIndia vs NepalTable Tennis
8:30 AMKC Ganapathy and Varun ThakkarSailing
8:30 AMSudhanshu Shekhar-Preeti KongaraSailing
8:30 AMAdhvait MenonSailing
8:34 AMJerome Kumar SavarimuthuSailing
8:40 AMHarshita Tomar-Shital VermaSailing
8:40 AMNeha ThakurSailing
9:30 AMIndia vs TajikistanTable Tennis
11:30 AMNethra KumananSailing
11:30 AMSiddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya SaravananSailing
11:30 AMEabad AliSailing
11:34 AMChitresh TathaSailing
11:40 AMVishnu SaravananSailing
11:40 AMIshwariya GaneshSailing

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 23 Sep 2023, 07:42 AM IST
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.