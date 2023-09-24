Asian Games 2023: India's Day 2 schedule Sept 24; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes gear up for a jam-packed schedule at Asian Games 2023 on September 24 with various sports events throughout the day.
India's athletes gear up for a jam-packed schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on September 24. The day commences at 6 AM IST with Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita taking part in the women's 10m air rifle shooting event. Cricket aficionados can catch the women’s semi-final clash between India and Bangladesh at 6:30 AM. Concurrently, Dev and Bibish Kathiresan will represent India in men’s foil individual fencing.