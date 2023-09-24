Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes gear up for a jam-packed schedule at Asian Games 2023 on September 24 with various sports events throughout the day.

India's athletes gear up for a jam-packed schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on September 24. The day commences at 6 AM IST with Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita taking part in the women's 10m air rifle shooting event. Cricket aficionados can catch the women's semi-final clash between India and Bangladesh at 6:30 AM. Concurrently, Dev and Bibish Kathiresan will represent India in men's foil individual fencing.

The rowing events begin at 6:30 AM, with Kiran and Anshika Bharti in the women's lightweight double sculls. Wushu sees its first action of the day at the same time, with Anjul Namdeo and Suraj Singh Mayanglambam competing in the men's changquan final. Following closely, at 7:10 AM, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be in action in the men's lightweight double sculls rowing event.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Lovlina Borgohain, Harmanpreet Singh lead India Swimming events dive in at 7:30 AM. Anand AS and Tanish George Matthew will be swimming in the men's 100m freestyle heats, while the women's 4x100m freestyle relay team also makes a splash. In table tennis, India's women's team will face Thailand in the round of 16 at the same time.

Esports enthusiasts can tune in at 8 AM to watch Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka compete in the FC Online Round of 32. The sailing and rowing events will continue from 8:20 AM and 8:30 AM, respectively, with multiple athletes in action. In hockey, India will be playing against Uzbekistan at 8:45 AM.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: China bars 3 Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, India lodges strong protest Tennis lovers can look forward to matches at 9:30 AM, featuring India 2 vs Nepal 1 in men's doubles and Sumit Nagal in singles. Rugby Sevens kicks off at 10 AM, pitting India against Hong Kong China. The chessboard will be bustling at 12:30 PM with Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi in men's individual rounds and Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli in women's individual rounds.

In the afternoon, the football women’s team will battle Thailand at 1:30 PM, followed by the men's team taking on Myanmar at 5 PM. The day concludes with boxing events featuring Nikhat Zareen and Sunil Singh Mayanglambam at 4:30 PM and 5 PM, respectively.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

6:00 AM Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Shooting 6:30 AM Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh Shooting 6:30 AM India vs Bangladesh (Women) Cricket 6:30 AM Dev and Bibish Kathiresan Fencing 6:30 AM Kiran, Anshika Bharti Rowing 6:30 AM Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam Wushu 7:10 AM Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh Rowing 7:30 AM Anand AS, Tanish George Matthew Swimming 7:30 AM Sriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil Swimming 7:30 AM Janhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma Swimming 7:30 AM India vs Thailand (Women) Table Tennis 8:00 AM Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh Rowing 8:00 AM Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka Esports 8:20 AM Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani Rowing 8:30 AM Multiple Athletes Sailing 8:40 AM Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram Rowing 8:45 AM India vs Uzbekistan (Men) Hockey 9:00 AM Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, and others Rowing 9:30 AM India 2 vs Nepal 1 (Men Doubles) Tennis 9:30 AM Sumit Nagal vs Marco Ho Tin Leung Tennis 9:30 AM India vs Kazakhstan (Men) Table Tennis 10:00 AM India vs Hong Kong China (Women) Rugby Sevens 10:00 AM Ena Arora and Taniksha Khatri Fencing 11:45 AM Preeti Pawar vs Silina Alhasanat Boxing 12:00 PM India vs Japan (Men) Volleyball 12:30 PM Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi Chess 12:30 PM Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli Chess 1:30 PM India vs Thailand (Women) Football 3:35 PM India vs Japan (Women) Rugby Sevens 4:30 PM Nikhat Zareen vs Thi Tam Nguyen Boxing 5:00 PM India vs Myanmar (Men) Football 5:00 PM Sunil Singh Mayanglambam vs Arnel Mandal Wushu

