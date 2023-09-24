Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: India's Day 2 schedule Sept 24; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

Asian Games 2023: India's Day 2 schedule Sept 24; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

3 min read 24 Sep 2023, 07:32 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes gear up for a jam-packed schedule at Asian Games 2023 on September 24 with various sports events throughout the day.

Asian Games 2023: World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen will compete on September 24

India's athletes gear up for a jam-packed schedule at the Asian Games 2023 on September 24. The day commences at 6 AM IST with Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh and Ramita taking part in the women's 10m air rifle shooting event. Cricket aficionados can catch the women’s semi-final clash between India and Bangladesh at 6:30 AM. Concurrently, Dev and Bibish Kathiresan will represent India in men’s foil individual fencing.

The rowing events begin at 6:30 AM, with Kiran and Anshika Bharti in the women's lightweight double sculls. Wushu sees its first action of the day at the same time, with Anjul Namdeo and Suraj Singh Mayanglambam competing in the men's changquan final. Following closely, at 7:10 AM, Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be in action in the men's lightweight double sculls rowing event.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony Highlights: Lovlina Borgohain, Harmanpreet Singh lead India

Swimming events dive in at 7:30 AM. Anand AS and Tanish George Matthew will be swimming in the men's 100m freestyle heats, while the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay team also makes a splash. In table tennis, India's women's team will face Thailand in the round of 16 at the same time.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

Esports enthusiasts can tune in at 8 AM to watch Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka compete in the FC Online Round of 32. The sailing and rowing events will continue from 8:20 AM and 8:30 AM, respectively, with multiple athletes in action. In hockey, India will be playing against Uzbekistan at 8:45 AM.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: China bars 3 Indian athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, India lodges strong protest

Tennis lovers can look forward to matches at 9:30 AM, featuring India 2 vs Nepal 1 in men’s doubles and Sumit Nagal in singles. Rugby Sevens kicks off at 10 AM, pitting India against Hong Kong China. The chessboard will be bustling at 12:30 PM with Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi in men's individual rounds and Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli in women’s individual rounds.

In the afternoon, the football women’s team will battle Thailand at 1:30 PM, followed by the men's team taking on Myanmar at 5 PM. The day concludes with boxing events featuring Nikhat Zareen and Sunil Singh Mayanglambam at 4:30 PM and 5 PM, respectively.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

6:00 AMAshi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, RamitaShooting
6:30 AMAnish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh SinghShooting
6:30 AMIndia vs Bangladesh (Women)Cricket
6:30 AMDev and Bibish KathiresanFencing
6:30 AMKiran, Anshika BhartiRowing
6:30 AMAnjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh MayanglambamWushu
7:10 AMArjun Lal Jat, Arvind SinghRowing
7:30 AMAnand AS, Tanish George MatthewSwimming
7:30 AMSriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh PatilSwimming
7:30 AMJanhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi SarmaSwimming
7:30 AMIndia vs Thailand (Women)Table Tennis
8:00 AMParminder Singh, Satnam SinghRowing
8:00 AMCharanjot Singh and Karman Singh TikkaEsports
8:20 AMAswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, RukmaniRowing
8:30 AMMultiple AthletesSailing
8:40 AMBabu Lal Yadav, Lekh RamRowing
8:45 AMIndia vs Uzbekistan (Men)Hockey
9:00 AMCharanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, and othersRowing
9:30 AMIndia 2 vs Nepal 1 (Men Doubles)Tennis
9:30 AMSumit Nagal vs Marco Ho Tin LeungTennis
9:30 AMIndia vs Kazakhstan (Men)Table Tennis
10:00 AMIndia vs Hong Kong China (Women)Rugby Sevens
10:00 AMEna Arora and Taniksha KhatriFencing
11:45 AMPreeti Pawar vs Silina AlhasanatBoxing
12:00 PMIndia vs Japan (Men)Volleyball
12:30 PMVidit Gujrathi and Arjun ErigaisiChess
12:30 PMKoneru Humpy and Harika DronavalliChess
1:30 PMIndia vs Thailand (Women)Football
3:35 PMIndia vs Japan (Women)Rugby Sevens
4:30 PMNikhat Zareen vs Thi Tam NguyenBoxing
5:00 PMIndia vs Myanmar (Men)Football
5:00 PMSunil Singh Mayanglambam vs Arnel MandalWushu

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 24 Sep 2023, 08:42 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.