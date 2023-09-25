Team India at Asian Games 2023 is set for a day full of promising performances in various sporting events.

It's a day full of promise for Team India at the Asian Games 2023. Athletes are set to make their mark across an array of sporting events, from gymnastics and boxing to basketball and cricket.

In gymnastics, Pranati Nayak will be stepping onto the mat for women's qualification subdivision 1. She's expected to deliver an outstanding performance, capturing the attention of both fans and judges alike.

Boxing also promises an action-packed lineup. Arundhati Choudhary will be taking on Liu Yang from China in the Women's 66kg Round of 16. Deepak Bhoria will be up against Abdul Qaiyum Bin Ariffin from Malaysia in the Men's 50kg Round of 32, and Nishant Dev is scheduled to face Dipesh Lama from Nepal in the Men's 71kg Round of 32.

The basketball court will be buzzing with excitement as both the men's and women's 3x3 teams take the spotlight. The women's team will be facing Uzbekistan in a round-robin Pool A match, and the men's team will go head-to-head with Malaysia in Pool C.

Also Read: Asian Games 2023: India secures silver medals in rowing, shooting events. Details here Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to the women's gold medal match where India will be playing against Sri Lanka. The match promises to be an enthralling encounter between the two cricket-loving nations.

In chess, renowned players Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi in the men’s section and Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli in the women’s section will engage in individual rounds 3 and 4.

Handball will see the women's preliminary round Group B match between India and Japan, which is anticipated to be a nail-biter.

The focus will shift to Judo with Garima Choudhary participating in the women's -70kg medal event. Rowing offers a host of medal events, including Men's single sculls Final A featuring Balraj Panwar and several team events.

Also Read: Asian Games: Babulal Yadav, Lekh Ram win bronze in rowing men's pair In sailing, multiple athletes will compete in various qualifying races. The shooting range will host both men’s 10m air rifle and 25m rapid-fire pistol events, featuring a strong Indian team led by Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and others.

Swimming pools will be a spectacle with Srihari Nataraj, Maana Patel, and other promising athletes participating in a number of heats and finals. Tennis will also be in full swing with Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, and others in multiple singles and doubles matches.

The day wraps up with intense Wushu action, where Naorem Roshibina Devi, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, and Vikrant Baliyan will participate in the Women's and Men's 60kg 1/8 finals.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

6:30 AM Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar Shooting 6:30 AM Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh Shooting 7:00 AM Balraj Panwar Rowing 7:30 AM Pranati Nayak Gymnastics 7:30 AM Garima Choudhary Judo 7:30 AM Multiple Athletes Swimming 7:30 AM Multiple Athletes Tennis 7:40 AM Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar Rowing 8:00 AM Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh Rowing 8:20 AM India vs Singapore (Women) Rugby 8:30 AM Multiple Athletes Sailing 8:50 AM Women's Team Rowing 11:20 AM India vs Uzbekistan (Women) Basketball 11:30 AM India vs Sri Lanka - Final Cricket 11:30 AM India vs Japan (Women) Handball 12:10 PM India vs Malaysia (Men) Basketball 12:30 PM Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli Chess 1:55 PM Women's Team (If qualified) Rugby 4:45 PM Arundhati Choudhary vs Liu Yang (CHN) Boxing 5:00 PM Naorem Roshibina Devi, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, Vikrant Baliyan (Final) Wushu 5:15 PM Deepak Bhoria vs Abdul Qaiyum Bin Ariffin (MAS) Boxing 7:00 PM Nishant Dev vs Dipesh Lama (NEP) Boxing

