Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 25; check who's competing today, live-streaming details

Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on September 25; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

3 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:37 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Team India at Asian Games 2023 is set for a day full of promising performances in various sporting events.

Asian Games 2023: The Indian cricket team will be playing against Sri Lanka in pursuit of the gold medal. REUTERS/Nic Bothma/File Photo

It's a day full of promise for Team India at the Asian Games 2023. Athletes are set to make their mark across an array of sporting events, from gymnastics and boxing to basketball and cricket.

In gymnastics, Pranati Nayak will be stepping onto the mat for women's qualification subdivision 1. She's expected to deliver an outstanding performance, capturing the attention of both fans and judges alike.

Boxing also promises an action-packed lineup. Arundhati Choudhary will be taking on Liu Yang from China in the Women's 66kg Round of 16. Deepak Bhoria will be up against Abdul Qaiyum Bin Ariffin from Malaysia in the Men's 50kg Round of 32, and Nishant Dev is scheduled to face Dipesh Lama from Nepal in the Men's 71kg Round of 32.

The basketball court will be buzzing with excitement as both the men's and women's 3x3 teams take the spotlight. The women's team will be facing Uzbekistan in a round-robin Pool A match, and the men's team will go head-to-head with Malaysia in Pool C.

Cricket enthusiasts can look forward to the women's gold medal match where India will be playing against Sri Lanka. The match promises to be an enthralling encounter between the two cricket-loving nations.

In chess, renowned players Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi in the men’s section and Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli in the women’s section will engage in individual rounds 3 and 4.

Handball will see the women's preliminary round Group B match between India and Japan, which is anticipated to be a nail-biter.

The focus will shift to Judo with Garima Choudhary participating in the women’s -70kg medal event. Rowing offers a host of medal events, including Men's single sculls Final A featuring Balraj Panwar and several team events.

In sailing, multiple athletes will compete in various qualifying races. The shooting range will host both men’s 10m air rifle and 25m rapid-fire pistol events, featuring a strong Indian team led by Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and others.

Swimming pools will be a spectacle with Srihari Nataraj, Maana Patel, and other promising athletes participating in a number of heats and finals. Tennis will also be in full swing with Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, and others in multiple singles and doubles matches.

The day wraps up with intense Wushu action, where Naorem Roshibina Devi, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, and Vikrant Baliyan will participate in the Women's and Men's 60kg 1/8 finals.

Asian Games 2023: When, where and how to watch

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live-stream of this highly-anticipated event.

6:30 AMRudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh PanwarShooting
6:30 AMAnish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh SinghShooting
7:00 AMBalraj PanwarRowing
7:30 AMPranati NayakGymnastics
7:30 AMGarima ChoudharyJudo
7:30 AMMultiple AthletesSwimming
7:30 AMMultiple AthletesTennis
7:40 AMAshish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit KumarRowing
8:00 AMParminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet SinghRowing
8:20 AMIndia vs Singapore (Women)Rugby
8:30 AMMultiple AthletesSailing
8:50 AMWomen's TeamRowing
11:20 AMIndia vs Uzbekistan (Women)Basketball
11:30 AMIndia vs Sri Lanka - FinalCricket
11:30 AMIndia vs Japan (Women)Handball
12:10 PMIndia vs Malaysia (Men)Basketball
12:30 PMVidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, Harika DronavalliChess
1:55 PMWomen's Team (If qualified)Rugby
4:45 PMArundhati Choudhary vs Liu Yang (CHN)Boxing
5:00 PMNaorem Roshibina Devi, Surya Bhanu Partap Singh, Vikrant Baliyan (Final)Wushu
5:15 PMDeepak Bhoria vs Abdul Qaiyum Bin Ariffin (MAS)Boxing
7:00 PMNishant Dev vs Dipesh Lama (NEP)Boxing

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 25 Sep 2023, 07:37 AM IST
