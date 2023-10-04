Asian Games 2023: India's Manju Rani, Ram Baboo win bronze in 35km race walk

Indian race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday. Ram Baboo came in fourth, while Manju finished sixth to win the third prize. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The duo finished behind China and Japan who won the gold and silver respectively.

India has made its mark at the Asian Games 2023, excelling in specific sports that brought a total of 71 medals for the country after Indian players Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the Compound Archery Mixed Team event today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar concluded her campaign at the Asian Games with a bronze medal. In the 54 kg semifinal match, she faced the reigning flyweight champion, China's Chang Yuan, and despite her commendable efforts, Preeti was defeated by a score of 0-5. It's worth noting that Preeti had already secured an Olympic quota, adding to her achievements in the sport.

Earlier, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Auhika Mukherjee's giant-slaying run ended with a historic bronze medal at the Asian Games after the Indian duo lost the closely-fought women's doubles semifinal 3-4 to North Korea. India's medal tally has now gone up to 62 medals consisting of 13 gold, 24 silver and 24 bronze. The athletics events started on September 29 and will conclude on October 8.

Earlier on 1 October, India won seven gold medals from shooting and one each from cricket, tennis and equestrian. Avinash Sable became the first Indian man to win gold medal in 3000m steeplechase event. This is India's first gold medal in athletics as Avinash Sable broke the previous Asian Games record and completed the race in 8:19.50 seconds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee secured the bronze medal in the Table Tennis Women's Doubles. They lost 4-3 against North Korea's Suyong Cha and Sugyong Pak and bagged the first-ever table tennis medal for India.

