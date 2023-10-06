Asian Games 2023: On Day 13 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, India clinched the bronze medal in the women's recurve archery event by defeating Vietnam with a score of 6-2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the women's kabaddi semifinal on Day 13 of the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, India secured an impressive victory against Nepal, dominating with a final score of 61-17.

This win secured India's spot in the final, marking their highest score of the Games, surpassing their previous best of 56 points against South Korea. Additionally, in wrestling, both Sonam and Aman achieved victories in their respective pre-quarterfinal matches, advancing to the next round.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian women's compound archery team staged an impressive comeback to narrowly defeat their rivals from Chinese Taipei in a tense final, earning India its second gold medal in archery.

With this victory, India's total medal count stands at 86, including 21 gold medals, 32 silver medals, and 33 bronze medals. However, in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, Indian women's badminton player and two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu faced a setback as she couldn't secure a victory in the women's singles match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian Games: Key highlights of Day 12 Satwik-Chirag secure bronze medal, confirm semis berth in Badminton - Men's Doubles

Antim Panghal wins bronze medal in Women's 53 kg freestyle wrestling

India's Saurav Ghosal settles for silver in Squash - Men's Singles {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pooja Gehlot loses bronze medal bout in Wrestling - Women's Freestyle 50kg

Indian women's team loses 0-4 to China in hockey semifinals

Indian women's compound team secures gold medal at Asian Games. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dipika Pallikal, Harinder Pal Sandhu clinch gold in Squash Mixed Doubles

India archers Abishkek Verma, Pravin Ojas, Prathmesh Samadhan win gold in Compound Men's team event

World U-23 silver medallist wrestler Pooja Gehlot entered the semifinals of women's 50kg category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PV Sindhu loses in women's singles quarterfinal.

Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally LIVE

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Shooting 8 10 9 27 Rowing 2 2 3 7 Archery 2 0 1 3 Cricket 1 0 0 1 Sailing 0 1 2 3 Equestrian 2 0 1 3 Badminton 0 3 0 3 Athletics 4 10 13 27 Tennis 0 1 1 2 Squash 2 1 2 5 Roller Skating 0 0 2 2 Table Tennis 0 0 1 1 Canoe Sprint 0 0 1 1 Boxing 0 4 8 12 Wrestling 2 2 1 5 Wushu 0 0 1 1 Golf 0 1 0 1 Total 21 32 34 87

Asian Games 2023: How to watch The Asian Games 2023 will be live-streamed on SonyLIV. It will also be telecast live on the Sony Sports TV channels in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclosure: Medal tallies have been sourced from Olympics.com

