Asian Games 2023: India's record-breaking medal tally; a look at Indian triumphs in Hangzhou, China
The Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be etched in the annals of India's sporting history, a testament to its athletes' relentless pursuit of excellence.
Indian athletes, in an extraordinary showing at the 19th edition of the Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China, exhibited both grit and grandeur. With an astounding haul of 107 medals, India's 655 representatives surpassed their own previous record set in Jakarta 2018.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message