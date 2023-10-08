The Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China will be etched in the annals of India's sporting history, a testament to its athletes' relentless pursuit of excellence.

Indian athletes, in an extraordinary showing at the 19th edition of the Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China, exhibited both grit and grandeur. With an astounding haul of 107 medals, India's 655 representatives surpassed their own previous record set in Jakarta 2018.

India's impressive tally - comprising 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze medals - outstripped the 70 medals secured by the smaller 570-athlete team four years back.

Leading the medal count, China bagged a mammoth 200 golds, with Japan and South Korea trailing behind. India's contribution was significant, considering only four nations crossed the 100-medal mark in Hangzhou.

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates India's shooters stole the spotlight, claiming 22 medals, seven of which shimmered in gold. Athletics, too, had its moment of glory, especially with Neeraj Chopra defending his javelin throw title. In total, the track and field events yielded India six gold, 14 silver and nine bronze medals.

Archery proved another feather in India's cap, as the compound team snatched all five golds available in their category. The cricket and kabaddi contingents kept the gold rush alive with two each, while the men's hockey triumph not only brought home the gold but also secured a coveted spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy's victory in badminton marked India's inaugural men's doubles gold at the Games. The gold count was rounded off with victories in squash, tennis and equestrian events. Indian cricket teams, men and women, won two gold medals.

But it wasn't just about the medals. Hangzhou was a gateway to the Paris 2024 Olympics, offering 74 quotas across various sports. India clinched six of these, with boxing leading the charge. Nikhat Zareen, Preeti Pawar, Parveen Hooda and Lovlina Borgohain have punched their tickets to Paris. Athletics and men’s hockey added to the quota count, ensuring India’s strong representation in the French capital.

India at Asian Games 2023

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total Shooting 7 9 6 22 Athletics 6 14 9 29 Archery 5 2 2 9 Squash 2 1 2 5 Cricket 2 0 0 2 Kabaddi 2 0 0 2 Badminton 1 1 1 3 Tennis 1 1 0 2 Equestrian 1 0 1 2 Hockey 1 0 1 2 Rowing 0 2 3 5 Chess 0 2 0 2 Wrestling 0 1 5 6 Boxing 0 1 4 5 Sailing 0 1 2 3 Bridge 0 1 0 1 Golf 0 1 0 1 Wushu 0 1 0 1 Roller skating 0 0 2 2 Canoe 0 0 1 1 Sepaktakraw 0 0 1 1 Table tennis 0 0 1 1 TOTAL 28 38 41 107

* Data sourced from Olympics.com

