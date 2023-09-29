Hangzhou Asian Games: India's Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan lose 4-6 4-6 in the men's doubles final to settle for Silver medal in tennis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Refresh for updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!