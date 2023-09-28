Asian Games 2023: India's Sarabjot, Shiva and Arjun clinch gold in shooting

Asian Games 2023: Taking India's medal tally a step ahead, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, and Arjun Singh Cheema won gold in 10 metre Air Pistol Men's team event in Hangzhou on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Refresh for updates)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!