Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on October 1; check who's competing today, live-streaming details
Asian Games 2023: India's schedule on October 1; check who’s competing today, live-streaming details

 Livemint

India will look to continue their excellent show at the Hangzhou Asian Games today with the day set to kick off from golf events and eventually moving on to other events.

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen at 19th Asian Games (PTI)
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen at 19th Asian Games (PTI)

India began their day today with Golf events and will eventually move on to other events like Roller skating, squash and Boxing. Several prominent Indian stars will participate in the Asian Games 2023 today.

When and where to watch Asian Games 2023:

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live stream of this highly-anticipated event.

TimeParticipantsGame
4:00 AMAnirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin JoshiGolf
4:00 AMAditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi UrsGolf
5:30 AMApurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek LimayeEquestrian
6:30 AMKynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh SandhuShooting
6:30 AMRajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti RajakShooting
6:30 AMVikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh GhumanRoller Skating
6:30 AMSwapna Barman, Nandini AgasaraAthletics
6:30 AMTushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Dhiraj BommadevaraArchery
6:30 AMJyothi Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Aditi SwamiArchery 
7:00 AMKarthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana BathulaRoller skating
7:00 AMMegha PradeepCanoe Sprint
7:10 AMJyothi YarrajiAthletics
7:26 AMSoniya PhairembamCanoe Sprint
7:30 AMAditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan RasgooliKurash
7:30 AM India vs Lao P.D.RSepaktakraw
8:06 AMAmlan BorgohainAthletics
8:30 AMIndia vs KoreaSquash
8:30 AMIndia vs South KoreaIndia vs. South Korea
10:00 AMIndia vs PhilippinesSquash
11:30 AMJapan vs IndiaSepaktakraw
11:45 AM ParveenBoxing
11:50 AMPrathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat ChauhanArchery
11:50 AMPrachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat Archery
12:30 PMJasmineBoxing
12:30 PMGukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu PraggnanandhaaChess
12:30 PMKoneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri BChess
12:30 PMChina vs IndiaSepaktakraw
1:30 PMMahesh Mangaonkar vs. Jonathan ReyesSquash
1:30 PMIndia vs PakistanSquash
1:30 PMSouth Korea vs India  Hockey
2:30 PMIndia vs ChinaBadminton
3:00 PMIndia vs Pakistan Squash
4:30 PMChina vs IndiaVolleyball
4:30 PMNikhat ZareenBoxing
4:40 PMTajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib SinghAthletics
4:45 PMAvinash SableAthletics
5:30 PMIndia vs ChinaBasketball
5:35 PMSeema PuniaAthletics
5:50 PMHarmilan Bains, DeekshaAthletics
6:00 PMAjay Kumar Saroj, Jinson JohnsonAthletics
6:45 PMJyothi Yarraji, Nithya RamrajAthletics

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Updated: 01 Oct 2023, 08:33 AM IST
