India began their day today with Golf events and will eventually move on to other events like Roller skating, squash and Boxing. Several prominent Indian stars will participate in the Asian Games 2023 today.

When and where to watch Asian Games 2023:

The Asian Games 2023 will be streamed live via SonyLiv. Viewers can tune in to the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) TV channels. Viewers may refer to the following timetable (Indian timings) to catch the live stream of this highly-anticipated event.

Time Participants Game 4:00 AM Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi Golf 4:00 AM Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs Golf 5:30 AM Apurva Kishor Dabhade, Vikas Kumar, Ashish Vivek Limaye Equestrian 6:30 AM Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu Shooting 6:30 AM Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak Shooting 6:30 AM Vikram Rajendra Ingale, Aryanpal Singh Ghuman Roller Skating 6:30 AM Swapna Barman, Nandini Agasara Athletics 6:30 AM Tushar Shelke, Atanu Das, Mrinal Chauhan, Dhiraj Bommadevara Archery 6:30 AM Jyothi Vennam, Parneet Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Aditi Swami Archery 7:00 AM Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Sanjana Bathula Roller skating 7:00 AM Megha Pradeep Canoe Sprint 7:10 AM Jyothi Yarraji Athletics 7:26 AM Soniya Phairembam Canoe Sprint 7:30 AM Aditya Dhopaokar vs Hassan Rasgooli Kurash 7:30 AM India vs Lao P.D.R Sepaktakraw 8:06 AM Amlan Borgohain Athletics 8:30 AM India vs Korea Squash 8:30 AM India vs South Korea India vs. South Korea 10:00 AM India vs Philippines Squash 11:30 AM Japan vs India Sepaktakraw 11:45 AM Parveen Boxing 11:50 AM Prathamesh Jawkar, Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan Archery 11:50 AM Prachi Singh, Simranjeet Kaur, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat Archery 12:30 PM Jasmine Boxing 12:30 PM Gukesh D, Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Pentala Harikrishna, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa Chess 12:30 PM Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Vantika Agrawal, Savitha Shri B Chess 12:30 PM China vs India Sepaktakraw 1:30 PM Mahesh Mangaonkar vs. Jonathan Reyes Squash 1:30 PM India vs Pakistan Squash 1:30 PM South Korea vs India Hockey 2:30 PM India vs China Badminton 3:00 PM India vs Pakistan Squash 4:30 PM China vs India Volleyball 4:30 PM Nikhat Zareen Boxing 4:40 PM Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Sahib Singh Athletics 4:45 PM Avinash Sable Athletics 5:30 PM India vs China Basketball 5:35 PM Seema Punia Athletics 5:50 PM Harmilan Bains, Deeksha Athletics 6:00 PM Ajay Kumar Saroj, Jinson Johnson Athletics 6:45 PM Jyothi Yarraji, Nithya Ramraj Athletics

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!